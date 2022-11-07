EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston63.667
Toronto64.600½
New York45.4442
Brooklyn46.400
Philadelphia46.400

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta63.667
Washington46.400
Miami46.400
Charlotte37.300
Orlando28.200

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee901.000
Cleveland81.8891
Chicago56.4555
Indiana45.4445
Detroit28.200

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis73.700
Dallas53.6251
New Orleans54.556
San Antonio55.5002
Houston19.1006

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah83.727
Portland63.6671
Denver63.6671
Minnesota55.500
Oklahoma City45.4443

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix72.778
L.A. Clippers55.500
Sacramento35.375
Golden State37.300
L.A. Lakers27.2225

___

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100

Toronto 113, Chicago 104

Memphis 103, Washington 97

Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102

Monday's Games

Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Houston at Orlando, 6:15 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 6:45 p.m.

Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7:45 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:45 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9:15 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video