EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Toronto
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|New York
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Brooklyn
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Miami
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Charlotte
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Orlando
|2
|8
|.200
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|9
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|1
|.889
|1
|Chicago
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|Indiana
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|Detroit
|2
|8
|.200
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Dallas
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|New Orleans
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|San Antonio
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Houston
|1
|9
|.100
|6
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Portland
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Denver
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|4
|5
|.444
|3
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Sacramento
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Golden State
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|7
|.222
|5
___
Sunday's Games
Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
Memphis 103, Washington 97
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
Monday's Games
Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Houston at Orlando, 6:15 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Indiana, 6:45 p.m.
Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7:45 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:45 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9:15 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Portland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
