EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Philadelphia
|28
|19
|.596
|1
|Toronto
|23
|22
|.511
|5
|Boston
|25
|24
|.510
|5
|New York
|23
|25
|.479
|6½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Charlotte
|26
|22
|.542
|4½
|Washington
|23
|25
|.479
|7½
|Atlanta
|21
|25
|.457
|8½
|Orlando
|9
|39
|.188
|21½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Milwaukee
|30
|19
|.612
|½
|Cleveland
|29
|19
|.604
|1
|Indiana
|17
|31
|.354
|13
|Detroit
|11
|36
|.234
|18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Dallas
|27
|21
|.563
|4½
|New Orleans
|18
|29
|.383
|13
|San Antonio
|18
|30
|.375
|13½
|Houston
|14
|34
|.292
|17½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Denver
|25
|21
|.543
|4
|Minnesota
|24
|23
|.511
|5½
|Portland
|20
|27
|.426
|9½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|33
|.298
|15½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|37
|9
|.804
|—
|Golden State
|35
|13
|.729
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|24
|24
|.500
|14
|L.A. Clippers
|24
|25
|.490
|14½
|Sacramento
|18
|31
|.367
|20½
___
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 117, New Orleans 107
Toronto 125, Charlotte 113
Denver 110, Detroit 105
Boston 128, Sacramento 75
L.A. Clippers 116, Washington 115
L.A. Lakers 106, Brooklyn 96
San Antonio 134, Houston 104
Golden State 130, Dallas 92
Minnesota 109, Portland 107
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 6p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New York at Miami,6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Brooklyn,7p.m.
Toronto at Chicago,7 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah,9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7 p.m.
Washington at Memphis,7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
