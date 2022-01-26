EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn2918.617
Philadelphia2819.5961
Toronto2322.5115
Boston2524.5105
New York2325.479

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3017.638
Charlotte2622.542
Washington2325.479
Atlanta2125.457
Orlando939.18821½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago2917.630
Milwaukee3019.612½
Cleveland2919.6041
Indiana1731.35413
Detroit1136.23418½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3217.653
Dallas2721.563
New Orleans1829.38313
San Antonio1830.37513½
Houston1434.29217½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3018.625
Denver2521.5434
Minnesota2423.511
Portland2027.426
Oklahoma City1433.29815½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix379.804
Golden State3513.7293
L.A. Lakers2424.50014
L.A. Clippers2425.49014½
Sacramento1831.36720½

___

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 117, New Orleans 107

Toronto 125, Charlotte 113

Denver 110, Detroit 105

Boston 128, Sacramento 75

L.A. Clippers 116, Washington 115

L.A. Lakers 106, Brooklyn 96

San Antonio 134, Houston 104

Golden State 130, Dallas 92

Minnesota 109, Portland 107

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 6p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New York at Miami,6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn,7p.m.

Toronto at Chicago,7 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah,9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Memphis,7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video