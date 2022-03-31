EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia4629.613
Boston4730.610
Toronto4432.579
Brooklyn4036.526
New York3443.44213

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
y-Miami4928.636
Charlotte4037.5199
Atlanta3937.513
Washington3343.43415½
Orlando2057.26029

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4728.627
Chicago4432.579
Cleveland4234.553
Indiana2552.32523
Detroit2056.26327½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Memphis5423.701
x-Dallas4829.6236
New Orleans3343.43420½
San Antonio3145.40822½
Houston2057.26034

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4631.597
Utah4531.592½
Minnesota4334.5583
Portland2749.35518½
Oklahoma City2254.28923½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6214.816
Golden State4829.62314½
L.A. Clippers3739.48725
L.A. Lakers3144.41330½
Sacramento2849.36434½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Wednesday's Games

Dallas 120, Cleveland 112

Washington 127, Orlando 110

Denver 125, Indiana 118

Toronto 125, Minnesota 102

Charlotte 125, New York 114

Miami 106, Boston 98

Atlanta 136, Oklahoma City 118

Sacramento 121, Houston 118

Memphis 112, San Antonio 111

New Orleans 117, Portland 107

Phoenix 107, Golden State 103

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 6j:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City,78 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.

Cleveland at New York, 12 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Milwaukee, 12 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 4 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.

