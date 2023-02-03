EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston3715.712
Philadelphia3317.6603
Brooklyn3120.608
New York2825.528
Toronto2330.43414½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2924.547
Atlanta2626.500
Washington2426.480
Orlando2032.385
Charlotte1538.28314

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3517.673
Cleveland3222.5934
Chicago2427.47110½
Indiana2429.45311½
Detroit1339.25022

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3220.615
Dallas2825.528
New Orleans2627.491
San Antonio1438.26918
Houston1338.25518½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3616.692
Minnesota2826.5199
Utah2726.509
Portland2526.49010½
Oklahoma City2427.47111½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento2921.580
L.A. Clippers2926.527
Phoenix2726.509
Golden State2626.5004
L.A. Lakers2528.472

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers 112, Indiana 111

New York 106, Miami 104

Cleveland 128, Memphis 113

Chicago 114, Charlotte 98

Dallas 111, New Orleans 106

Denver 134, Golden State 117

Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New York, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Charlotte, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Trending Video