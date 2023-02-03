EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|37
|15
|.712
|—
|Philadelphia
|33
|17
|.660
|3
|Brooklyn
|31
|20
|.608
|5½
|New York
|28
|25
|.528
|9½
|Toronto
|23
|30
|.434
|14½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|29
|24
|.547
|—
|Atlanta
|26
|26
|.500
|2½
|Washington
|24
|26
|.480
|3½
|Orlando
|20
|32
|.385
|8½
|Charlotte
|15
|38
|.283
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|35
|17
|.673
|—
|Cleveland
|32
|22
|.593
|4
|Chicago
|24
|27
|.471
|10½
|Indiana
|24
|29
|.453
|11½
|Detroit
|13
|39
|.250
|22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|32
|20
|.615
|—
|Dallas
|28
|25
|.528
|4½
|New Orleans
|26
|27
|.491
|6½
|San Antonio
|14
|38
|.269
|18
|Houston
|13
|38
|.255
|18½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|Minnesota
|28
|26
|.519
|9
|Utah
|27
|26
|.509
|9½
|Portland
|25
|26
|.490
|10½
|Oklahoma City
|24
|27
|.471
|11½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|29
|26
|.527
|2½
|Phoenix
|27
|26
|.509
|3½
|Golden State
|26
|26
|.500
|4
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|28
|.472
|5½
Thursday's Games
L.A. Lakers 112, Indiana 111
New York 106, Miami 104
Cleveland 128, Memphis 113
Chicago 114, Charlotte 98
Dallas 111, New Orleans 106
Denver 134, Golden State 117
Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105
Friday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New York, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9 p.m.
