All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston2210.688
Brooklyn2012.6252
Philadelphia1812.6003
New York1814.5634
Toronto1418.4388

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami1616.500
Atlanta1616.500
Washington1221.364
Orlando1221.364
Charlotte824.2508

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee229.710
Cleveland2211.6671
Indiana1616.500
Chicago1318.4199
Detroit826.23515½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis1911.633
New Orleans1912.613½
Dallas1616.5004
San Antonio1021.323
Houston922.29010½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver1911.633
Utah1916.543
Portland1715.5313
Minnesota1616.5004
Oklahoma City1418.4386

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix1913.594
L.A. Clippers1914.576½
Sacramento1713.5671
Golden State1518.455
L.A. Lakers1318.419

___

Thursday's Games

New Orleans 126, San Antonio 117

Utah 120, Washington 112

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video