EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|53
|9
|.855
|—
|x-Toronto
|44
|18
|.710
|9
|Boston
|42
|19
|.689
|10½
|Miami
|40
|22
|.645
|13
|Philadelphia
|38
|25
|.603
|15½
|Indiana
|37
|25
|.597
|16
|Brooklyn
|27
|34
|.443
|25½
|Orlando
|27
|35
|.435
|26
|Washington
|22
|39
|.361
|30½
|Charlotte
|21
|41
|.339
|32
|Chicago
|21
|41
|.339
|32
|Detroit
|20
|43
|.317
|33½
|New York
|19
|43
|.306
|34
|Atlanta
|19
|44
|.302
|34½
|Cleveland
|17
|45
|.274
|36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|47
|13
|.783
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|43
|19
|.694
|5
|Denver
|42
|20
|.677
|6
|Houston
|39
|22
|.639
|8½
|Utah
|39
|22
|.639
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|38
|24
|.613
|10
|Dallas
|38
|25
|.603
|10½
|Memphis
|31
|31
|.500
|17
|Portland
|28
|35
|.444
|20½
|Sacramento
|27
|35
|.435
|21
|San Antonio
|26
|34
|.433
|21
|New Orleans
|26
|36
|.419
|22
|Phoenix
|24
|38
|.387
|24
|Minnesota
|19
|42
|.311
|28½
|Golden State
|14
|49
|.222
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Thursday's Games
Denver 114, Charlotte 112
L.A. Clippers 120, Houston 105
Philadelphia 125, Sacramento 108
Toronto 121, Golden State 113
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6 6p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers,9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Utah at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Denver at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.