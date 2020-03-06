EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee539.855
x-Toronto4418.7109
Boston4219.68910½
Miami4022.64513
Philadelphia3825.60315½
Indiana3725.59716
Brooklyn2734.44325½
Orlando2735.43526
Washington2239.36130½
Charlotte2141.33932
Chicago2141.33932
Detroit2043.31733½
New York1943.30634
Atlanta1944.30234½
Cleveland1745.27436

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers4713.783
L.A. Clippers4319.6945
Denver4220.6776
Houston3922.639
Utah3922.639
Oklahoma City3824.61310
Dallas3825.60310½
Memphis3131.50017
Portland2835.44420½
Sacramento2735.43521
San Antonio2634.43321
New Orleans2636.41922
Phoenix2438.38724
Minnesota1942.31128½
Golden State1449.22234½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

Denver 114, Charlotte 112

L.A. Clippers 120, Houston 105

Philadelphia 125, Sacramento 108

Toronto 121, Golden State 113

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6 6p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers,9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Utah at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.

