EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|54
|25
|.684
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|52
|27
|.658
|2
|x-New York
|46
|33
|.582
|8
|Brooklyn
|43
|36
|.544
|11
|Toronto
|40
|39
|.506
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|42
|37
|.532
|—
|Atlanta
|40
|39
|.506
|2
|Washington
|34
|45
|.430
|8
|Orlando
|34
|45
|.430
|8
|Charlotte
|26
|54
|.325
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|57
|22
|.722
|—
|x-Cleveland
|50
|30
|.625
|7½
|Chicago
|38
|41
|.481
|19
|Indiana
|34
|45
|.430
|23
|Detroit
|16
|63
|.203
|41
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|50
|29
|.633
|—
|New Orleans
|40
|39
|.506
|10
|Dallas
|37
|42
|.468
|13
|San Antonio
|20
|59
|.253
|30
|Houston
|20
|60
|.250
|30½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|52
|27
|.658
|—
|Minnesota
|40
|40
|.500
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|38
|42
|.475
|14½
|Utah
|36
|43
|.456
|16
|Portland
|33
|46
|.418
|19
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Sacramento
|48
|31
|.608
|—
|x-Phoenix
|44
|35
|.557
|4
|Golden State
|42
|38
|.525
|6½
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|38
|.519
|7
|L.A. Lakers
|41
|38
|.519
|7
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 120, Charlotte 100
Milwaukee 140, Washington 128
Cleveland 117, Orlando 113
Miami 118, Detroit 105
Minnesota 107, Brooklyn 102
Memphis 119, Portland 109
Houston 124, Denver 103
Sacramento 121, New Orleans 103
Atlanta 123, Chicago 105
Philadelphia 103, Boston 101
L.A. Lakers 135, Utah 133, OT
Phoenix 115, San Antonio 94
Golden State 136, Oklahoma City 125
Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Houston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Denver at Utah, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
