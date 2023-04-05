EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
x-Boston5425.684
x-Philadelphia5227.6582
x-New York4633.5828
Brooklyn4336.54411
Toronto4039.50614

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami4237.532
Atlanta4039.5062
Washington3445.4308
Orlando3445.4308
Charlotte2654.32516½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
y-Milwaukee5722.722
x-Cleveland5030.625
Chicago3841.48119
Indiana3445.43023
Detroit1663.20341

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Memphis5029.633
New Orleans4039.50610
Dallas3742.46813
San Antonio2059.25330
Houston2060.25030½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Denver5227.658
Minnesota4040.50012½
Oklahoma City3842.47514½
Utah3643.45616
Portland3346.41819

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
y-Sacramento4831.608
x-Phoenix4435.5574
Golden State4238.525
L.A. Clippers4138.5197
L.A. Lakers4138.5197

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 120, Charlotte 100

Milwaukee 140, Washington 128

Cleveland 117, Orlando 113

Miami 118, Detroit 105

Minnesota 107, Brooklyn 102

Memphis 119, Portland 109

Houston 124, Denver 103

Sacramento 121, New Orleans 103

Atlanta 123, Chicago 105

Philadelphia 103, Boston 101

L.A. Lakers 135, Utah 133, OT

Phoenix 115, San Antonio 94

Golden State 136, Oklahoma City 125

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Houston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at Utah, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

