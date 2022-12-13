EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston217.750
Brooklyn1712.586
Philadelphia1412.5386
New York1413.519
Toronto1314.481

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta1414.500
Miami1315.4641
Washington1117.3933
Orlando820.2866
Charlotte720.259

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee197.731
Cleveland1711.6073
Indiana1414.5006
Chicago1115.4238
Detroit722.24113½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
New Orleans188.692
Memphis189.667½
Dallas1413.519
San Antonio918.333
Houston818.30810

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver1610.615
Portland1512.556
Utah1514.517
Minnesota1314.481
Oklahoma City1116.407

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix1611.593
Sacramento1411.5601
L.A. Clippers1613.5521
Golden State1413.5192
L.A. Lakers1115.423

Monday's Games

Brooklyn 112, Washington 100

Miami 87, Indiana 82

Memphis 128, Atlanta 103

San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111

Dallas 121, Oklahoma City 114

Portland 133, Minnesota 112

L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93

Tuesday's Games

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

