EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Brooklyn
|17
|12
|.586
|4½
|Philadelphia
|14
|12
|.538
|6
|New York
|14
|13
|.519
|6½
|Toronto
|13
|14
|.481
|7½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|14
|.500
|—
|Miami
|13
|15
|.464
|1
|Washington
|11
|17
|.393
|3
|Orlando
|8
|20
|.286
|6
|Charlotte
|7
|20
|.259
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Cleveland
|17
|11
|.607
|3
|Indiana
|14
|14
|.500
|6
|Chicago
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Detroit
|7
|22
|.241
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Memphis
|18
|9
|.667
|½
|Dallas
|14
|13
|.519
|4½
|San Antonio
|9
|18
|.333
|9½
|Houston
|8
|18
|.308
|10
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Portland
|15
|12
|.556
|1½
|Utah
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Minnesota
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|11
|16
|.407
|5½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Sacramento
|14
|11
|.560
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|16
|13
|.552
|1
|Golden State
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|15
|.423
|4½
___
Monday's Games
Brooklyn 112, Washington 100
Miami 87, Indiana 82
Memphis 128, Atlanta 103
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111
Dallas 121, Oklahoma City 114
Portland 133, Minnesota 112
L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93
Tuesday's Games
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.