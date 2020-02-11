EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|40
|14
|.741
|—
|Boston
|37
|15
|.712
|2
|Philadelphia
|33
|21
|.611
|7
|Brooklyn
|24
|28
|.462
|15
|New York
|17
|37
|.315
|23
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|35
|18
|.660
|—
|Orlando
|23
|31
|.426
|12½
|Washington
|18
|33
|.353
|16
|Charlotte
|17
|36
|.321
|18
|Atlanta
|15
|40
|.273
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|7
|.868
|—
|Indiana
|31
|23
|.574
|15½
|Chicago
|19
|35
|.352
|27½
|Detroit
|19
|37
|.339
|28½
|Cleveland
|13
|40
|.245
|33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|20
|.623
|—
|Dallas
|32
|22
|.593
|1½
|Memphis
|27
|26
|.509
|6
|San Antonio
|22
|31
|.415
|11
|New Orleans
|22
|31
|.415
|11
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|38
|16
|.704
|—
|Utah
|35
|18
|.660
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|32
|21
|.604
|5½
|Portland
|25
|29
|.463
|13
|Minnesota
|16
|36
|.308
|21
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|40
|12
|.769
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|16
|.698
|3½
|Sacramento
|21
|32
|.396
|19½
|Phoenix
|21
|33
|.389
|20
|Golden State
|12
|42
|.222
|29
___
Monday's Games
Orlando 135, Atlanta 126
Brooklyn 106, Indiana 105
Charlotte 87, Detroit 76
Toronto 137, Minnesota 126
Milwaukee 123, Sacramento 111
Utah 123, Dallas 119
Denver 127, San Antonio 120
Miami 113, Golden State 101
L.A. Lakers 125, Phoenix 100
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 830 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Team USA vs Team World, 8 p.m., Chicago, IL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.