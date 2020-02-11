EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto4014.741
Boston3715.7122
Philadelphia3321.6117
Brooklyn2428.46215
New York1737.31523

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3518.660
Orlando2331.42612½
Washington1833.35316
Charlotte1736.32118
Atlanta1540.27321

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee467.868
Indiana3123.57415½
Chicago1935.35227½
Detroit1937.33928½
Cleveland1340.24533

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3320.623
Dallas3222.593
Memphis2726.5096
San Antonio2231.41511
New Orleans2231.41511

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3816.704
Utah3518.660
Oklahoma City3221.604
Portland2529.46313
Minnesota1636.30821

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers4012.769
L.A. Clippers3716.698
Sacramento2132.39619½
Phoenix2133.38920
Golden State1242.22229

Monday's Games

Orlando 135, Atlanta 126

Brooklyn 106, Indiana 105

Charlotte 87, Detroit 76

Toronto 137, Minnesota 126

Milwaukee 123, Sacramento 111

Utah 123, Dallas 119

Denver 127, San Antonio 120

Miami 113, Golden State 101

L.A. Lakers 125, Phoenix 100

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 830 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Team USA vs Team World, 8 p.m., Chicago, IL

