EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston4217.712
Philadelphia3819.6673
Brooklyn3424.586
New York3327.550
Toronto2831.47514

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3227.542
Atlanta2930.4923
Washington2830.483
Orlando2435.4078
Charlotte1743.28315½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4117.707
Cleveland3823.623
Chicago2633.44115½
Indiana2634.43316
Detroit1544.25426½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3522.614
Dallas3129.517
New Orleans3029.5086
San Antonio1445.23722
Houston1345.22422½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4118.695
Minnesota3130.50811
Oklahoma City2829.49112
Portland2830.48312½
Utah2931.48312½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento3225.561
L.A. Clippers3328.5411
Phoenix3228.533
Golden State2929.500
L.A. Lakers2732.4586

___

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 112, Chicago 100

Washington 114, Minnesota 106

L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 107

Friday's Games

2023 Jordan Rising Stars - Game 1

Team Deron vs Team Pau, 8 p.m., Salt Lake City

2023 Jordan Rising Stars - Game 2

Team Joakim at Team Jason, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

2023 All-Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Giannis, 7:30 p.m., Salt Lake City

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

