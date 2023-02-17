EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|42
|17
|.712
|—
|Philadelphia
|38
|19
|.667
|3
|Brooklyn
|34
|24
|.586
|7½
|New York
|33
|27
|.550
|9½
|Toronto
|28
|31
|.475
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|32
|27
|.542
|—
|Atlanta
|29
|30
|.492
|3
|Washington
|28
|30
|.483
|3½
|Orlando
|24
|35
|.407
|8
|Charlotte
|17
|43
|.283
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|41
|17
|.707
|—
|Cleveland
|38
|23
|.623
|4½
|Chicago
|26
|33
|.441
|15½
|Indiana
|26
|34
|.433
|16
|Detroit
|15
|44
|.254
|26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|35
|22
|.614
|—
|Dallas
|31
|29
|.517
|5½
|New Orleans
|30
|29
|.508
|6
|San Antonio
|14
|45
|.237
|22
|Houston
|13
|45
|.224
|22½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|Minnesota
|31
|30
|.508
|11
|Oklahoma City
|28
|29
|.491
|12
|Portland
|28
|30
|.483
|12½
|Utah
|29
|31
|.483
|12½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|32
|25
|.561
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|28
|.541
|1
|Phoenix
|32
|28
|.533
|1½
|Golden State
|29
|29
|.500
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|32
|.458
|6
___
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee 112, Chicago 100
Washington 114, Minnesota 106
L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 107
Friday's Games
2023 Jordan Rising Stars - Game 1
Team Deron vs Team Pau, 8 p.m., Salt Lake City
2023 Jordan Rising Stars - Game 2
Team Joakim at Team Jason, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
2023 All-Star Game
Team LeBron vs Team Giannis, 7:30 p.m., Salt Lake City
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
