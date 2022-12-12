EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston216.778
Brooklyn1612.571
Philadelphia1412.538
New York1413.5197
Toronto1314.4818

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta1413.519
Miami1215.4442
Washington1116.4073
Orlando820.286
Charlotte720.2597

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee197.731
Cleveland1710.630
Indiana1413.519
Chicago1115.4238
Detroit722.24113½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
New Orleans188.692
Memphis179.6541
Dallas1313.5005
San Antonio818.30810
Houston818.30810

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver1610.615
Portland1412.5382
Utah1514.517
Minnesota1313.5003
Oklahoma City1115.4235

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix1611.593
Sacramento1411.5601
L.A. Clippers1513.536
Golden State1413.5192
L.A. Lakers1115.423

Sunday's Games

New Orleans 129, Phoenix 124, OT

L.A. Lakers 124, Detroit 117

New York 112, Sacramento 99

Philadelphia 131, Charlotte 113

Orlando 111, Toronto 99

Houston 97, Milwaukee 92

Atlanta 123, Chicago 122, OT

Monday's Games

Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Houston, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

