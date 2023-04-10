EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
y-Boston5725.695
x-Philadelphia5428.6593
x-New York4735.57310
x-Brooklyn4537.54912
Toronto4141.50016

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
y-Miami4438.537
Atlanta4141.5003
Washington3547.4279
Orlando3448.41510
Charlotte2755.32917

Central Division

 WLPctGB
z-Milwaukee5824.707
x-Cleveland5131.6227
Chicago4042.48818
Indiana3547.42723
Detroit1765.20741

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
y-Memphis5131.622
New Orleans4240.5129
Dallas3844.46313
Houston2260.26829
San Antonio2260.26829

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
z-Denver5329.646
Minnesota4240.51211
Oklahoma City4042.48813
Utah3745.45116
Portland3349.40220

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
y-Sacramento4834.585
x-Phoenix4537.5493
x-L.A. Clippers4438.5374
x-Golden State4438.5374
L.A. Lakers4339.5245

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Sunday's Games

Toronto 121, Milwaukee 105

Boston 120, Atlanta 114

Charlotte 106, Cleveland 95

Chicago 103, Detroit 81

Houston 114, Washington 109

Philadelphia 134, Brooklyn 105

Miami 123, Orlando 110

Indiana 141, New York 136

San Antonio 138, Dallas 117

Oklahoma City 115, Memphis 100

Golden State 157, Portland 101

Denver 109, Sacramento 95

L.A. Lakers 128, Utah 117

L.A. Clippers 119, Phoenix 114

Minnesota 113, New Orleans 108

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

