Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. High around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.