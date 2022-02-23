NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 35 23 .603 —
Boston 34 26 .567 2
Toronto 32 25 .561 2½
Brooklyn 31 28 .525 4½
New York 25 34 .424 10½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 38 21 .644 —
Atlanta 28 30 .483 9½
Charlotte 29 31 .483 9½
Washington 27 31 .466 10½
Orlando 13 47 .217 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 21 .644 —
Cleveland 35 23 .603 2½
Milwaukee 36 24 .600 2½
Indiana 20 40 .333 18½
Detroit 13 45 .224 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 41 19 .683 —
Dallas 35 24 .593 5½
San Antonio 23 36 .390 17½
New Orleans 23 36 .390 17½
Houston 15 43 .259 25
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 36 22 .621 —
Denver 33 25 .569 3
Minnesota 31 28 .525 5½
Portland 25 34 .424 11½
Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 18
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 48 10 .828 —
Golden State 42 17 .712 6½
L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½
L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21
Sacramento 22 38 .367 27
___Monday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Tuesday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Wednesday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Thursday’s GamesCleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.Denver at Sacramento, 9p.m.Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.Friday’s GamesHouston at Orlando, 6 p.m.Oklahoma City at Indiana, 6 p.m.San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.Toronto at Charlotte, 6p.m.Miami at New York, 6:30 p.m.Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7p.m.Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m.New Orleans at Phoenix, 8 p.m.L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
