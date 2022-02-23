NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 35 23 .603 —

Boston 34 26 .567 2

Toronto 32 25 .561 2½

Brooklyn 31 28 .525 4½

New York 25 34 .424 10½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 38 21 .644 —

Atlanta 28 30 .483 9½

Charlotte 29 31 .483 9½

Washington 27 31 .466 10½

Orlando 13 47 .217 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 38 21 .644 —

Cleveland 35 23 .603 2½

Milwaukee 36 24 .600 2½

Indiana 20 40 .333 18½

Detroit 13 45 .224 24½

WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 41 19 .683 —

Dallas 35 24 .593 5½

San Antonio 23 36 .390 17½

New Orleans 23 36 .390 17½

Houston 15 43 .259 25

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 36 22 .621 —

Denver 33 25 .569 3

Minnesota 31 28 .525 5½

Portland 25 34 .424 11½

Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 18

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 48 10 .828 —

Golden State 42 17 .712 6½

L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½

L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21

Sacramento 22 38 .367 27

___Monday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Tuesday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Wednesday’s GamesNo games scheduled.Thursday’s GamesCleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.Denver at Sacramento, 9p.m.Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.Friday’s GamesHouston at Orlando, 6 p.m.Oklahoma City at Indiana, 6 p.m.San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.Toronto at Charlotte, 6p.m.Miami at New York, 6:30 p.m.Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7p.m.Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m.New Orleans at Phoenix, 8 p.m.L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

