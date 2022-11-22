EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston134.765
Toronto98.5294
New York99.500
Philadelphia88.500
Brooklyn89.4715

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Washington107.588
Atlanta107.588
Miami711.389
Orlando513.278
Charlotte414.222

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee124.750
Cleveland116.647
Indiana106.6252
Chicago710.412
Detroit315.16710

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
New Orleans107.588
Memphis107.588
Dallas97.563½
San Antonio612.333
Houston314.1767

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah127.632
Denver106.625½
Portland107.5881
Minnesota98.5292
Oklahoma City710.4124

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix106.625
L.A. Clippers117.611
Sacramento96.600½
Golden State810.4443
L.A. Lakers510.333

Monday's Games

Cleveland 114, Atlanta 102

Indiana 123, Orlando 102

Chicago 121, Boston 107

New Orleans 128, Golden State 83

New York 129, Oklahoma City 119

Milwaukee 119, Portland 111

Minnesota 105, Miami 101

L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 114

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

