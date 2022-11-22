EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Toronto
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|New York
|9
|9
|.500
|4½
|Philadelphia
|8
|8
|.500
|4½
|Brooklyn
|8
|9
|.471
|5
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Atlanta
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Miami
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
|Orlando
|5
|13
|.278
|5½
|Charlotte
|4
|14
|.222
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Cleveland
|11
|6
|.647
|1½
|Indiana
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|Detroit
|3
|15
|.167
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Memphis
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Dallas
|9
|7
|.563
|½
|San Antonio
|6
|12
|.333
|4½
|Houston
|3
|14
|.176
|7
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Denver
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Portland
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|Minnesota
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Oklahoma City
|7
|10
|.412
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Sacramento
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Golden State
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
___
Monday's Games
Cleveland 114, Atlanta 102
Indiana 123, Orlando 102
Chicago 121, Boston 107
New Orleans 128, Golden State 83
New York 129, Oklahoma City 119
Milwaukee 119, Portland 111
Minnesota 105, Miami 101
L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 114
Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
