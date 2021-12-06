EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn167.696
Boston1311.542
Philadelphia1211.5224
New York1112.4785
Toronto1113.458

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami1410.583
Charlotte1411.560½
Washington1411.560½
Atlanta1212.5002
Orlando519.2089

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago168.667
Milwaukee159.6251
Cleveland1311.5423
Indiana1016.3857
Detroit419.17411½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis1310.565
Dallas1111.500
San Antonio813.3814
Houston716.3046
New Orleans719.269

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah167.696
Denver1111.500
Minnesota1112.4785
Portland1113.458
Oklahoma City716.3049

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State194.826
Phoenix194.826
L.A. Clippers1212.500
L.A. Lakers1212.500
Sacramento1014.417

___

Sunday's Games

Utah 109, Cleveland 108

Charlotte 130, Atlanta 127

Toronto 102, Washington 90

Houston 118, New Orleans 108

Monday's Games

Indiana 116, Washington 110

Oklahoma City 114, Detroit 103

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota,  p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

