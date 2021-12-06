EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Boston
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|Philadelphia
|12
|11
|.522
|4
|New York
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Toronto
|11
|13
|.458
|5½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Charlotte
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|Washington
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|Atlanta
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Orlando
|5
|19
|.208
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Milwaukee
|15
|9
|.625
|1
|Cleveland
|13
|11
|.542
|3
|Indiana
|10
|16
|.385
|7
|Detroit
|4
|19
|.174
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Dallas
|11
|11
|.500
|1½
|San Antonio
|8
|13
|.381
|4
|Houston
|7
|16
|.304
|6
|New Orleans
|7
|19
|.269
|7½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Denver
|11
|11
|.500
|4½
|Minnesota
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Portland
|11
|13
|.458
|5½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|16
|.304
|9
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|19
|4
|.826
|—
|Phoenix
|19
|4
|.826
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|12
|12
|.500
|7½
|L.A. Lakers
|12
|12
|.500
|7½
|Sacramento
|10
|14
|.417
|9½
___
Sunday's Games
Utah 109, Cleveland 108
Charlotte 130, Atlanta 127
Toronto 102, Washington 90
Houston 118, New Orleans 108
Monday's Games
Indiana 116, Washington 110
Oklahoma City 114, Detroit 103
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
New York at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, p.m.
Orlando at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
