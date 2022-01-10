EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn2513.658
Philadelphia2216.5793
Toronto2017.541
Boston1921.4757
New York1921.4757

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2515.625
Charlotte2119.5254
Washington2020.5005
Atlanta1722.436
Orlando734.17118½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago2611.703
Milwaukee2616.619
Cleveland2218.550
Indiana1525.37512½
Detroit830.21118½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis2814.667
Dallas2218.5505
San Antonio1524.38511½
New Orleans1426.35013
Houston1130.26816½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah2812.700
Denver2018.5267
Minnesota2020.5008
Portland1524.38512½
Oklahoma City1326.33314½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State309.769
Phoenix309.769
L.A. Lakers2120.51210
L.A. Clippers2021.48811
Sacramento1626.38115½

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn 121, San Antonio 119, OT

L.A. Clippers 106, Atlanta 93

Toronto 105, New Orleans 101

Washington 102, Orlando 100

Denver 99, Oklahoma City 95

Minnesota 141, Houston 123

Dallas 113, Chicago 99

Golden State 96, Cleveland 82

Portland 103, Sacramento 88

Memphis 127, L.A. Lakers 119

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utah at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma City at Washington, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

