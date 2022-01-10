EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Philadelphia
|22
|16
|.579
|3
|Toronto
|20
|17
|.541
|4½
|Boston
|19
|21
|.475
|7
|New York
|19
|21
|.475
|7
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Charlotte
|21
|19
|.525
|4
|Washington
|20
|20
|.500
|5
|Atlanta
|17
|22
|.436
|7½
|Orlando
|7
|34
|.171
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Milwaukee
|26
|16
|.619
|2½
|Cleveland
|22
|18
|.550
|5½
|Indiana
|15
|25
|.375
|12½
|Detroit
|8
|30
|.211
|18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Dallas
|22
|18
|.550
|5
|San Antonio
|15
|24
|.385
|11½
|New Orleans
|14
|26
|.350
|13
|Houston
|11
|30
|.268
|16½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Denver
|20
|18
|.526
|7
|Minnesota
|20
|20
|.500
|8
|Portland
|15
|24
|.385
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|13
|26
|.333
|14½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|30
|9
|.769
|—
|Phoenix
|30
|9
|.769
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|21
|20
|.512
|10
|L.A. Clippers
|20
|21
|.488
|11
|Sacramento
|16
|26
|.381
|15½
___
Sunday's Games
Brooklyn 121, San Antonio 119, OT
L.A. Clippers 106, Atlanta 93
Toronto 105, New Orleans 101
Washington 102, Orlando 100
Denver 99, Oklahoma City 95
Minnesota 141, Houston 123
Dallas 113, Chicago 99
Golden State 96, Cleveland 82
Portland 103, Sacramento 88
Memphis 127, L.A. Lakers 119
Monday's Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utah at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City at Washington, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Utah, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Golden State at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
