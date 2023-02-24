EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|43
|17
|.717
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|19
|.672
|3
|Brooklyn
|34
|24
|.586
|8
|New York
|33
|27
|.550
|10
|Toronto
|29
|31
|.483
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|32
|27
|.542
|—
|Atlanta
|29
|30
|.492
|3
|Washington
|28
|30
|.483
|3½
|Orlando
|25
|35
|.417
|7½
|Charlotte
|17
|43
|.283
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|41
|17
|.707
|—
|Cleveland
|38
|24
|.613
|5
|Chicago
|26
|33
|.441
|15½
|Indiana
|26
|35
|.426
|16½
|Detroit
|15
|45
|.250
|27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|35
|23
|.603
|—
|Dallas
|32
|29
|.525
|4½
|New Orleans
|30
|30
|.500
|6
|San Antonio
|14
|46
|.233
|22
|Houston
|13
|45
|.224
|22
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|42
|18
|.700
|—
|Minnesota
|31
|30
|.508
|11½
|Utah
|30
|31
|.492
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|28
|30
|.483
|13
|Portland
|28
|31
|.475
|13½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|28
|.541
|1½
|Phoenix
|32
|28
|.533
|2
|Golden State
|29
|30
|.492
|4½
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|32
|.467
|6
Thursday's Games
Denver 115, Cleveland 109
Orlando 108, Detroit 106
Boston 142, Indiana 138, OT
Toronto 115, New Orleans 110
Philadelphia 110, Memphis 105
Utah 120, Oklahoma City 119, OT
Sacramento 133, Portland 116
Dallas 142, San Antonio 116
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 111
Friday's Games
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Detroit, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 12 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
