EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston4317.717
Philadelphia3919.6723
Brooklyn3424.5868
New York3327.55010
Toronto2931.48314

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3227.542
Atlanta2930.4923
Washington2830.483
Orlando2535.417
Charlotte1743.28315½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4117.707
Cleveland3824.6135
Chicago2633.44115½
Indiana2635.42616½
Detroit1545.25027

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3523.603
Dallas3229.525
New Orleans3030.5006
San Antonio1446.23322
Houston1345.22422

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4218.700
Minnesota3130.50811½
Utah3031.49212½
Oklahoma City2830.48313
Portland2831.47513½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento3325.569
L.A. Clippers3328.541
Phoenix3228.5332
Golden State2930.492
L.A. Lakers2832.4676

___

Thursday's Games

Denver 115, Cleveland 109

Orlando 108, Detroit 106

Boston 142, Indiana 138, OT

Toronto 115, New Orleans 110

Philadelphia 110, Memphis 105

Utah 120, Oklahoma City 119, OT

Sacramento 133, Portland 116

Dallas 142, San Antonio 116

L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 111

Friday's Games

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Detroit, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 12 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

