EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Boston
|27
|14
|.659
|½
|Philadelphia
|28
|16
|.636
|1
|Brooklyn
|18
|23
|.439
|9½
|New York
|11
|32
|.256
|17½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Orlando
|20
|23
|.465
|9½
|Charlotte
|15
|29
|.341
|15
|Washington
|13
|28
|.317
|15½
|Atlanta
|10
|33
|.233
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|38
|6
|.864
|—
|Indiana
|28
|15
|.651
|9½
|Detroit
|16
|27
|.372
|21½
|Chicago
|16
|28
|.364
|22
|Cleveland
|12
|31
|.279
|25½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|Houston
|26
|15
|.634
|½
|Memphis
|20
|22
|.476
|7
|San Antonio
|18
|23
|.439
|8½
|New Orleans
|16
|27
|.372
|11½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Utah
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Oklahoma City
|24
|19
|.558
|5½
|Portland
|18
|26
|.409
|12
|Minnesota
|15
|27
|.357
|14
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|8
|.810
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|13
|.698
|4½
|Phoenix
|18
|24
|.429
|16
|Sacramento
|15
|27
|.357
|19
|Golden State
|10
|34
|.227
|25
___
Sunday's Games
San Antonio 107, Miami 102
Indiana 115, Denver 107
Monday's Games
Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 4 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 4 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix,8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
