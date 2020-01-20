EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto2814.667
Boston2714.659½
Philadelphia2816.6361
Brooklyn1823.439
New York1132.25617½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2913.690
Orlando2023.465
Charlotte1529.34115
Washington1328.31715½
Atlanta1033.23319½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee386.864
Indiana2815.651
Detroit1627.37221½
Chicago1628.36422
Cleveland1231.27925½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Dallas2715.643
Houston2615.634½
Memphis2022.4767
San Antonio1823.439
New Orleans1627.37211½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver2913.690
Utah2913.690
Oklahoma City2419.558
Portland1826.40912
Minnesota1527.35714

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers348.810
L.A. Clippers3013.698
Phoenix1824.42916
Sacramento1527.35719
Golden State1034.22725

___

Sunday's Games

San Antonio 107, Miami 102

Indiana 115, Denver 107

Monday's Games

Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 4 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 4 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston,  7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix,8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

