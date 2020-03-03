EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee529.852
Toronto4218.700
Boston4118.69510
Miami3922.63913
Indiana3724.60715
Philadelphia3724.60715
Orlando2734.44325
Brooklyn2633.44125
Washington2237.37329
Charlotte2139.35030½
Chicago2140.34431
Detroit2042.32332½
New York1942.31133
Atlanta1944.30234
Cleveland1744.27935

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers4613.780
Denver4119.683
L.A. Clippers4119.683
Houston3921.650
Utah3822.633
Oklahoma City3723.617
Dallas3725.59710½
Memphis3031.49217
Portland2735.43520½
New Orleans2634.43320½
Sacramento2634.43320½
San Antonio2534.42421
Phoenix2437.39323
Minnesota1742.28829
Golden State1348.21334

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

Utah 126, Cleveland 113

Portland 130, Orlando 107

New York 125, Houston 123

Miami 105, Milwaukee 89

Memphis 127, Atlanta 88

Chicago 109, Dallas 107

Indiana 116, San Antonio 111

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Tags