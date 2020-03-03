EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|52
|9
|.852
|—
|Toronto
|42
|18
|.700
|9½
|Boston
|41
|18
|.695
|10
|Miami
|39
|22
|.639
|13
|Indiana
|37
|24
|.607
|15
|Philadelphia
|37
|24
|.607
|15
|Orlando
|27
|34
|.443
|25
|Brooklyn
|26
|33
|.441
|25
|Washington
|22
|37
|.373
|29
|Charlotte
|21
|39
|.350
|30½
|Chicago
|21
|40
|.344
|31
|Detroit
|20
|42
|.323
|32½
|New York
|19
|42
|.311
|33
|Atlanta
|19
|44
|.302
|34
|Cleveland
|17
|44
|.279
|35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|46
|13
|.780
|—
|Denver
|41
|19
|.683
|5½
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|19
|.683
|5½
|Houston
|39
|21
|.650
|7½
|Utah
|38
|22
|.633
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|37
|23
|.617
|9½
|Dallas
|37
|25
|.597
|10½
|Memphis
|30
|31
|.492
|17
|Portland
|27
|35
|.435
|20½
|New Orleans
|26
|34
|.433
|20½
|Sacramento
|26
|34
|.433
|20½
|San Antonio
|25
|34
|.424
|21
|Phoenix
|24
|37
|.393
|23
|Minnesota
|17
|42
|.288
|29
|Golden State
|13
|48
|.213
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Monday's Games
Utah 126, Cleveland 113
Portland 130, Orlando 107
New York 125, Houston 123
Miami 105, Milwaukee 89
Memphis 127, Atlanta 88
Chicago 109, Dallas 107
Indiana 116, San Antonio 111
Tuesday's Games
San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.