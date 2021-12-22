EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn219.700
Philadelphia1615.516
Boston1516.484
Toronto1415.483
New York1417.452

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami1913.594
Washington1615.516
Charlotte1617.485
Atlanta1415.483
Orlando625.19412½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago1910.655
Cleveland1912.6131
Milwaukee1913.594
Indiana1319.406
Detroit525.16714½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis1913.594
Dallas1515.5003
San Antonio1218.4006
New Orleans1121.3448
Houston1021.323

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah219.700
Denver1514.517
Minnesota1516.484
Portland1319.4069
Oklahoma City1019.34510½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix255.833
Golden State256.806½
L.A. Clippers1615.516
L.A. Lakers1616.50010
Sacramento1319.40613

Tuesday's Games

New York 105, Detroit 91

Miami 125, Indiana 96

New Orleans 111, Portland 97

Dallas 114, Minnesota 102

Phoenix 108, L.A. Lakers 90

Washington at Brooklyn, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Houston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 730 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 11 a.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

