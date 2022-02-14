EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia3422.607
Boston3325.5692
Toronto3124.564
Brooklyn2927.5185
New York2532.439

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3720.649
Charlotte2929.500
Atlanta2630.46410½
Washington2530.45511
Orlando1345.22424½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3621.632
Cleveland3522.6141
Milwaukee3522.6141
Indiana1939.32817½
Detroit1244.21423½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4018.690
Dallas3324.579
New Orleans2234.39317
San Antonio2235.38617½
Houston1540.27323½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3521.625
Denver3125.5544
Minnesota3027.526
Portland2334.40412½
Oklahoma City1739.30418

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix4610.821
Golden State4215.737
L.A. Clippers2830.48319
L.A. Lakers2631.45620½
Sacramento2236.37925

Saturday's Games

Portland 112, New York 103

San Antonio 124, New Orleans 114

Sacramento 123, Washington 110

Memphis 125, Charlotte 118

Denver 110, Toronto 109

Philadelphia 103, Cleveland 93

Chicago 106, Oklahoma City 101

Miami 115, Brooklyn 111

L.A. Clippers 99, Dallas 97

Phoenix 132, Orlando 105

Golden State 117, L.A. Lakers 115

Sunday's Games

Boston 105, Atlanta 95

Minnesota 129, Indiana 120

Monday's Games

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 66:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

