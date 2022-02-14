EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Boston
|33
|25
|.569
|2
|Toronto
|31
|24
|.564
|2½
|Brooklyn
|29
|27
|.518
|5
|New York
|25
|32
|.439
|9½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|Charlotte
|29
|29
|.500
|8½
|Atlanta
|26
|30
|.464
|10½
|Washington
|25
|30
|.455
|11
|Orlando
|13
|45
|.224
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|Cleveland
|35
|22
|.614
|1
|Milwaukee
|35
|22
|.614
|1
|Indiana
|19
|39
|.328
|17½
|Detroit
|12
|44
|.214
|23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|40
|18
|.690
|—
|Dallas
|33
|24
|.579
|6½
|New Orleans
|22
|34
|.393
|17
|San Antonio
|22
|35
|.386
|17½
|Houston
|15
|40
|.273
|23½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|35
|21
|.625
|—
|Denver
|31
|25
|.554
|4
|Minnesota
|30
|27
|.526
|5½
|Portland
|23
|34
|.404
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|17
|39
|.304
|18
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|46
|10
|.821
|—
|Golden State
|42
|15
|.737
|4½
|L.A. Clippers
|28
|30
|.483
|19
|L.A. Lakers
|26
|31
|.456
|20½
|Sacramento
|22
|36
|.379
|25
___
Saturday's Games
Portland 112, New York 103
San Antonio 124, New Orleans 114
Sacramento 123, Washington 110
Memphis 125, Charlotte 118
Denver 110, Toronto 109
Philadelphia 103, Cleveland 93
Chicago 106, Oklahoma City 101
Miami 115, Brooklyn 111
L.A. Clippers 99, Dallas 97
Phoenix 132, Orlando 105
Golden State 117, L.A. Lakers 115
Sunday's Games
Boston 105, Atlanta 95
Minnesota 129, Indiana 120
Monday's Games
Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 66:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
