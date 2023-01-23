EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston3512.745
Philadelphia3016.652
Brooklyn2917.630
New York2523.52110½
Toronto2127.43814½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2622.542
Atlanta2423.511
Washington2026.4355
Orlando1729.3708
Charlotte1334.27712½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2917.630
Cleveland2919.6041
Indiana2325.4797
Chicago2124.467
Detroit1236.25018

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3115.674
New Orleans2621.553
Dallas2523.5217
San Antonio1432.30417
Houston1036.21721

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3314.702
Minnesota2424.500
Utah2425.49010
Oklahoma City2324.48910
Portland2125.45711½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento2619.578
L.A. Clippers2524.5103
Phoenix2424.500
Golden State2324.4894
L.A. Lakers2225.4685

___

Sunday's Games

L.A. Clippers 112, Dallas 98

Miami 100, New Orleans 96

Toronto 125, New York 116

Oklahoma City 101, Denver 99

Phoenix 112, Memphis 110

Brooklyn 120, Golden State 116

L.A. Lakers 121, Portland 112

Monday's Games

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video