EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|35
|12
|.745
|—
|Philadelphia
|30
|16
|.652
|4½
|Brooklyn
|29
|17
|.630
|5½
|New York
|25
|23
|.521
|10½
|Toronto
|21
|27
|.438
|14½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|Atlanta
|24
|23
|.511
|1½
|Washington
|20
|26
|.435
|5
|Orlando
|17
|29
|.370
|8
|Charlotte
|13
|34
|.277
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Cleveland
|29
|19
|.604
|1
|Indiana
|23
|25
|.479
|7
|Chicago
|21
|24
|.467
|7½
|Detroit
|12
|36
|.250
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|New Orleans
|26
|21
|.553
|5½
|Dallas
|25
|23
|.521
|7
|San Antonio
|14
|32
|.304
|17
|Houston
|10
|36
|.217
|21
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|33
|14
|.702
|—
|Minnesota
|24
|24
|.500
|9½
|Utah
|24
|25
|.490
|10
|Oklahoma City
|23
|24
|.489
|10
|Portland
|21
|25
|.457
|11½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|26
|19
|.578
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|25
|24
|.510
|3
|Phoenix
|24
|24
|.500
|3½
|Golden State
|23
|24
|.489
|4
|L.A. Lakers
|22
|25
|.468
|5
___
Sunday's Games
L.A. Clippers 112, Dallas 98
Miami 100, New Orleans 96
Toronto 125, New York 116
Oklahoma City 101, Denver 99
Phoenix 112, Memphis 110
Brooklyn 120, Golden State 116
L.A. Lakers 121, Portland 112
Monday's Games
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.