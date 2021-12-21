EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn219.700
Philadelphia1615.516
Boston1516.484
Toronto1415.483
New York1317.4338

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami1813.581
Washington1615.5162
Charlotte1617.4853
Atlanta1415.4833
Orlando625.19412

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago1910.655
Cleveland1912.6131
Milwaukee1913.594
Indiana1318.4197
Detroit524.17214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis1913.594
Dallas1415.483
San Antonio1218.4006
Houston1021.323
New Orleans1021.323

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah219.700
Denver1514.517
Minnesota1515.5006
Portland1318.419
Oklahoma City1019.34510½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix245.828
Golden State256.806
L.A. Clippers1615.5169
L.A. Lakers1615.5169
Sacramento1319.40612½

___

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 108, Boston 103

Chicago 133, Houston 118

Oklahoma City 102, Memphis 99

Utah 112, Charlotte 102

Golden State 113, Sacramento 98

San Antonio 116, L.A. Clippers 92

Orlando at Toronto, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, ppd

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Houston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

