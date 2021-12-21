EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Philadelphia
|16
|15
|.516
|5½
|Boston
|15
|16
|.484
|6½
|Toronto
|14
|15
|.483
|6½
|New York
|13
|17
|.433
|8
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Washington
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|Charlotte
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|Atlanta
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|Orlando
|6
|25
|.194
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Cleveland
|19
|12
|.613
|1
|Milwaukee
|19
|13
|.594
|1½
|Indiana
|13
|18
|.419
|7
|Detroit
|5
|24
|.172
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|Dallas
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
|San Antonio
|12
|18
|.400
|6
|Houston
|10
|21
|.323
|8½
|New Orleans
|10
|21
|.323
|8½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Denver
|15
|14
|.517
|5½
|Minnesota
|15
|15
|.500
|6
|Portland
|13
|18
|.419
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|10
|19
|.345
|10½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|24
|5
|.828
|—
|Golden State
|25
|6
|.806
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|16
|15
|.516
|9
|L.A. Lakers
|16
|15
|.516
|9
|Sacramento
|13
|19
|.406
|12½
___
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 108, Boston 103
Chicago 133, Houston 118
Oklahoma City 102, Memphis 99
Utah 112, Charlotte 102
Golden State 113, Sacramento 98
San Antonio 116, L.A. Clippers 92
Orlando at Toronto, ppd
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, ppd
Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Houston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
