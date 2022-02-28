EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Boston
|36
|27
|.571
|2½
|Toronto
|32
|27
|.542
|4½
|Brooklyn
|32
|29
|.525
|5½
|New York
|25
|36
|.410
|12½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|40
|21
|.656
|—
|Charlotte
|30
|32
|.484
|10½
|Atlanta
|29
|31
|.483
|10½
|Washington
|27
|33
|.450
|12½
|Orlando
|14
|47
|.230
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|22
|.639
|—
|Cleveland
|36
|24
|.600
|2½
|Milwaukee
|36
|25
|.590
|3
|Indiana
|21
|41
|.339
|18½
|Detroit
|15
|46
|.246
|24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|42
|20
|.677
|—
|Dallas
|36
|25
|.590
|5½
|New Orleans
|25
|36
|.410
|16½
|San Antonio
|24
|37
|.393
|17½
|Houston
|15
|45
|.250
|26
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|Denver
|36
|25
|.590
|2½
|Minnesota
|32
|29
|.525
|6½
|Portland
|25
|36
|.410
|13½
|Oklahoma City
|19
|41
|.317
|19
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|49
|12
|.803
|—
|Golden State
|43
|18
|.705
|6
|L.A. Clippers
|32
|31
|.508
|18
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|33
|.450
|21½
|Sacramento
|22
|40
|.355
|27½
___
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 125, New York 109
Utah 118, Phoenix 114
Indiana 128, Boston 107
L.A. Clippers 99, Houston 98
Detroit 127, Charlotte 126, OT
Dallas 107, Golden State 101
Denver 124, Portland 92
New Orleans 123, L.A. Lakers 95
Monday's Games
Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis,7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
