EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia3723.617
Boston3627.571
Toronto3227.542
Brooklyn3229.525
New York2536.41012½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami4021.656
Charlotte3032.48410½
Atlanta2931.48310½
Washington2733.45012½
Orlando1447.23026

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3922.639
Cleveland3624.600
Milwaukee3625.5903
Indiana2141.33918½
Detroit1546.24624

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4220.677
Dallas3625.590
New Orleans2536.41016½
San Antonio2437.39317½
Houston1545.25026

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3822.633
Denver3625.590
Minnesota3229.525
Portland2536.41013½
Oklahoma City1941.31719

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix4912.803
Golden State4318.7056
L.A. Clippers3231.50818
L.A. Lakers2733.45021½
Sacramento2240.35527½

___

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 125, New York 109

Utah 118, Phoenix 114

Indiana 128, Boston 107

L.A. Clippers 99, Houston 98

Detroit 127, Charlotte 126, OT

Dallas 107, Golden State 101

Denver 124, Portland 92

New Orleans 123, L.A. Lakers 95

Monday's Games

Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis,7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

