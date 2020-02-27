EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto4216.724
Boston4117.7071
Philadelphia3623.610
Brooklyn2631.45615½
New York1741.29325

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3622.621
Orlando2632.44810
Washington2136.36814½
Charlotte2038.34516
Atlanta1743.28320

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee508.862
Indiana3424.58616
Chicago2039.33930½
Detroit1941.31732
Cleveland1741.29333

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3820.655
Dallas3623.610
Memphis2830.48310
New Orleans2533.43113
San Antonio2433.42113½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4018.690
Oklahoma City3622.6214
Utah3622.6214
Portland2633.44114½
Minnesota1740.29822½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers4412.786
L.A. Clippers3919.6726
Sacramento2433.42120½
Phoenix2435.40721½
Golden State1246.20733

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 108, Philadelphia 94

Charlotte 107, New York 101

Washington 110, Brooklyn 106

Orlando 130, Atlanta 120

Minnesota 129, Miami 126

Houston 140, Memphis 112

Dallas 109, San Antonio 103

L.A. Clippers 102, Phoenix 92

Boston 114, Utah 103

Thursday's Games

New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 7p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at New York, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

