EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|42
|16
|.724
|—
|Boston
|41
|17
|.707
|1
|Philadelphia
|36
|23
|.610
|6½
|Brooklyn
|26
|31
|.456
|15½
|New York
|17
|41
|.293
|25
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Orlando
|26
|32
|.448
|10
|Washington
|21
|36
|.368
|14½
|Charlotte
|20
|38
|.345
|16
|Atlanta
|17
|43
|.283
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|50
|8
|.862
|—
|Indiana
|34
|24
|.586
|16
|Chicago
|20
|39
|.339
|30½
|Detroit
|19
|41
|.317
|32
|Cleveland
|17
|41
|.293
|33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|38
|20
|.655
|—
|Dallas
|36
|23
|.610
|2½
|Memphis
|28
|30
|.483
|10
|New Orleans
|25
|33
|.431
|13
|San Antonio
|24
|33
|.421
|13½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|40
|18
|.690
|—
|Oklahoma City
|36
|22
|.621
|4
|Utah
|36
|22
|.621
|4
|Portland
|26
|33
|.441
|14½
|Minnesota
|17
|40
|.298
|22½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|44
|12
|.786
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|19
|.672
|6
|Sacramento
|24
|33
|.421
|20½
|Phoenix
|24
|35
|.407
|21½
|Golden State
|12
|46
|.207
|33
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 108, Philadelphia 94
Charlotte 107, New York 101
Washington 110, Brooklyn 106
Orlando 130, Atlanta 120
Minnesota 129, Miami 126
Houston 140, Memphis 112
Dallas 109, San Antonio 103
L.A. Clippers 102, Phoenix 92
Boston 114, Utah 103
Thursday's Games
New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Miami, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 7p.m.
Detroit at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago at New York, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Detroit at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.