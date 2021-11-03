EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia62.750
Toronto63.667½
New York53.6251
Brooklyn43.571
Boston35.3753

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami61.857
Washington53.625
Charlotte53.625
Atlanta43.5712
Orlando27.2225

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago62.750
Cleveland54.556
Milwaukee44.5002
Indiana36.333
Detroit16.143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Dallas43.571
Memphis43.571
San Antonio25.2862
Houston16.1433
New Orleans17.125

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah61.857
Denver43.5712
Minnesota33.500
Portland35.375
Oklahoma City16.1435

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State51.833
L.A. Lakers53.6251
Phoenix33.5002
Sacramento34.429
L.A. Clippers24.3333

___

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee 117, Detroit 89

Miami 125, Dallas 110

Utah 119, Sacramento 113

Phoenix 112, New Orleans 100

L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 117

Wednesday's Games

Boston 92, Orlando 79

Cleveland 107, Portland 104

Indiana 111, New York 98

Philadelphia 103, Chicago 98

Toronto 109, Washington 100

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 67 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto,6:30 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State,9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at Denver, 4 p.m.

Utah at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago,7 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

