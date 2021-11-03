EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Toronto
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|New York
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Brooklyn
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Boston
|3
|5
|.375
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Orlando
|2
|7
|.222
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Milwaukee
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Indiana
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Detroit
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Memphis
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|San Antonio
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|Houston
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|New Orleans
|1
|7
|.125
|3½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Denver
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Portland
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|6
|.143
|5
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Phoenix
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Sacramento
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|4
|.333
|3
___
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee 117, Detroit 89
Miami 125, Dallas 110
Utah 119, Sacramento 113
Phoenix 112, New Orleans 100
L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 117
Wednesday's Games
Boston 92, Orlando 79
Cleveland 107, Portland 104
Indiana 111, New York 98
Philadelphia 103, Chicago 98
Toronto 109, Washington 100
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Washington, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 67 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto,6:30 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State,9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston at Denver, 4 p.m.
Utah at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago,7 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
