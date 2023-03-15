EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|47
|22
|.681
|—
|Philadelphia
|45
|22
|.672
|1
|New York
|41
|30
|.577
|7
|Brooklyn
|39
|30
|.565
|8
|Toronto
|33
|36
|.478
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|37
|33
|.529
|—
|Atlanta
|34
|35
|.493
|2½
|Washington
|32
|37
|.464
|4½
|Orlando
|28
|41
|.406
|8½
|Charlotte
|22
|49
|.310
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|50
|19
|.725
|—
|Cleveland
|44
|27
|.620
|7
|Chicago
|31
|36
|.463
|18
|Indiana
|31
|38
|.449
|19
|Detroit
|16
|54
|.229
|34½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|Dallas
|34
|35
|.493
|8
|New Orleans
|33
|36
|.478
|9
|San Antonio
|18
|50
|.265
|23½
|Houston
|16
|52
|.235
|25½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|46
|23
|.667
|—
|Minnesota
|35
|34
|.507
|11
|Oklahoma City
|34
|35
|.493
|12
|Utah
|33
|36
|.478
|13
|Portland
|31
|38
|.449
|15
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|40
|27
|.597
|—
|Phoenix
|37
|32
|.536
|4
|Golden State
|36
|33
|.522
|5
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|33
|.522
|5
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|35
|.493
|7
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Tuesday's Games
Washington 117, Detroit 97
Cleveland 120, Charlotte 104
Toronto 125, Denver 110
San Antonio 132, Orlando 114
L.A. Lakers 123, New Orleans 108
Oklahoma City 121, Brooklyn 107
New York 123, Portland 107
Milwaukee 116, Phoenix 104
Wednesday's Games
Memphis at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Denver at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Denver at New York, 12 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.