EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston4722.681
Philadelphia4522.6721
New York4130.5777
Brooklyn3930.5658
Toronto3336.47814

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3733.529
Atlanta3435.493
Washington3237.464
Orlando2841.406
Charlotte2249.31015½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee5019.725
Cleveland4427.6207
Chicago3136.46318
Indiana3138.44919
Detroit1654.22934½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4126.612
Dallas3435.4938
New Orleans3336.4789
San Antonio1850.26523½
Houston1652.23525½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4623.667
Minnesota3534.50711
Oklahoma City3435.49312
Utah3336.47813
Portland3138.44915

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento4027.597
Phoenix3732.5364
Golden State3633.5225
L.A. Clippers3633.5225
L.A. Lakers3435.4937

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 117, Detroit 97

Cleveland 120, Charlotte 104

Toronto 125, Denver 110

San Antonio 132, Orlando 114

L.A. Lakers 123, New Orleans 108

Oklahoma City 121, Brooklyn 107

New York 123, Portland 107

Milwaukee 116, Phoenix 104

Wednesday's Games

Memphis at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at New York, 12 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 8 p.m.

