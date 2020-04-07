EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee5312.815
x-Toronto4618.719
x-Boston4321.672
Miami4124.63112
Indiana3926.60014
Philadelphia3926.60014
Brooklyn3034.46922½
Orlando3035.46223
Washington2440.37528½
Charlotte2342.35430
Chicago2243.33831
New York2145.31832½
Detroit2046.30333½
Atlanta2047.29934
Cleveland1946.29234

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-L.A. Lakers4914.778
L.A. Clippers4420.688
Denver4322.6627
Utah4123.641
Oklahoma City4024.625
Houston4024.625
Dallas4027.59711
Memphis3233.49218
Portland2937.43921½
New Orleans2836.43821½
Sacramento2836.43821½
San Antonio2736.42922
Phoenix2639.40024
Minnesota1945.29730½
Golden State1550.23135

x-clinched playoff spot

