EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Toronto
|25
|13
|.658
|1
|Philadelphia
|25
|14
|.641
|1½
|Brooklyn
|16
|20
|.444
|9
|New York
|10
|28
|.263
|16
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|27
|10
|.730
|—
|Orlando
|18
|20
|.474
|9½
|Charlotte
|15
|25
|.375
|13½
|Washington
|12
|25
|.324
|15
|Atlanta
|8
|30
|.211
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|6
|.846
|—
|Indiana
|23
|15
|.605
|9½
|Detroit
|14
|25
|.359
|19
|Chicago
|13
|25
|.342
|19½
|Cleveland
|11
|27
|.289
|21½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Dallas
|23
|14
|.622
|2
|San Antonio
|16
|20
|.444
|8½
|Memphis
|16
|22
|.421
|9½
|New Orleans
|13
|25
|.342
|12½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Utah
|25
|12
|.676
|1
|Oklahoma City
|22
|16
|.579
|4½
|Portland
|16
|23
|.410
|11
|Minnesota
|15
|22
|.405
|11
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|30
|7
|.811
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|12
|.684
|4½
|Sacramento
|15
|23
|.395
|15½
|Phoenix
|14
|23
|.378
|16
|Golden State
|9
|30
|.231
|22
___
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 109, Boston 98
Cleveland 115, Detroit 112, OT
Minnesota 116, Portland 102
Oklahoma City 113, Houston 92
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 6:15 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento,9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Houston, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Boston, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami at New York, 2:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
New Orleans at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Sacramento,9 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers,9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.