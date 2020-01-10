EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston2511.694
Toronto2513.6581
Philadelphia2514.641
Brooklyn1620.4449
New York1028.26316

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2710.730
Orlando1820.474
Charlotte1525.37513½
Washington1225.32415
Atlanta830.21119½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee336.846
Indiana2315.605
Detroit1425.35919
Chicago1325.34219½
Cleveland1127.28921½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Houston2512.676
Dallas2314.6222
San Antonio1620.444
Memphis1622.421
New Orleans1325.34212½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver2611.703
Utah2512.6761
Oklahoma City2216.579
Portland1623.41011
Minnesota1522.40511

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers307.811
L.A. Clippers2612.684
Sacramento1523.39515½
Phoenix1423.37816
Golden State930.23122

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 109, Boston 98

Cleveland 115, Detroit 112, OT

Minnesota 116, Portland 102

Oklahoma City 113, Houston 92

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 6:15 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento,9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Houston, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento,9 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers,9:30 p.m.

