EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Brooklyn
|19
|12
|.613
|3
|Philadelphia
|17
|12
|.586
|4
|New York
|18
|13
|.581
|4
|Toronto
|13
|18
|.419
|9
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|16
|15
|.516
|—
|Miami
|16
|16
|.500
|½
|Washington
|12
|20
|.375
|4½
|Orlando
|11
|21
|.344
|5½
|Charlotte
|8
|23
|.258
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Cleveland
|21
|11
|.656
|2
|Indiana
|15
|16
|.484
|7½
|Chicago
|12
|18
|.400
|10
|Detroit
|8
|25
|.242
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|New Orleans
|18
|12
|.600
|1
|Dallas
|15
|16
|.484
|4½
|San Antonio
|10
|20
|.333
|9
|Houston
|9
|21
|.300
|10
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Portland
|17
|14
|.548
|2½
|Utah
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|Minnesota
|16
|15
|.516
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|13
|18
|.419
|6½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|Sacramento
|16
|13
|.552
|1½
|Golden State
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|17
|.433
|5
___
Tuesday's Games
Utah 126, Detroit 111
Chicago 113, Miami 103
New York 132, Golden State 94
Washington 113, Phoenix 110
Denver 105, Memphis 91
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Antonio at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
