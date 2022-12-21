EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston229.710
Brooklyn1912.6133
Philadelphia1712.5864
New York1813.5814
Toronto1318.4199

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta1615.516
Miami1616.500½
Washington1220.375
Orlando1121.344
Charlotte823.2588

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee228.733
Cleveland2111.6562
Indiana1516.484
Chicago1218.40010
Detroit825.24215½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis1911.633
New Orleans1812.6001
Dallas1516.484
San Antonio1020.3339
Houston921.30010

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver1911.633
Portland1714.548
Utah1816.5293
Minnesota1615.516
Oklahoma City1318.419

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix1913.594
L.A. Clippers1814.5631
Sacramento1613.552
Golden State1517.4694
L.A. Lakers1317.4335

Tuesday's Games

Utah 126, Detroit 111

Chicago 113, Miami 103

New York 132, Golden State 94

Washington 113, Phoenix 110

Denver 105, Memphis 91

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

