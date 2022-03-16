EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia4126.612
Boston4128.5941
Toronto3830.559
Brooklyn3633.5226
New York2840.41213½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami4624.657
Atlanta3434.50011
Charlotte3435.49311½
Washington2938.43315½
Orlando1852.25728

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4326.623
Chicago4127.603
Cleveland3929.574
Indiana2347.32920½
Detroit1851.26125

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4822.686
Dallas4226.6185
New Orleans2841.40619½
San Antonio2643.37721½
Houston1751.25030

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah4226.618
Denver4128.594
Minnesota4030.5713
Portland2641.38815½
Oklahoma City2048.29422

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
x-Phoenix5514.797
Golden State4722.6818
L.A. Clippers3635.50720
L.A. Lakers2939.42625½
Sacramento2545.35730½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Memphis 135, Indiana 102

Brooklyn 150, Orlando 108

Miami 105, Detroit 98

Phoenix 131, New Orleans 115

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Utah, 8 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 7 p.m.

