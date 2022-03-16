EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|Boston
|41
|28
|.594
|1
|Toronto
|38
|30
|.559
|3½
|Brooklyn
|36
|33
|.522
|6
|New York
|28
|40
|.412
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|46
|24
|.657
|—
|Atlanta
|34
|34
|.500
|11
|Charlotte
|34
|35
|.493
|11½
|Washington
|29
|38
|.433
|15½
|Orlando
|18
|52
|.257
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|43
|26
|.623
|—
|Chicago
|41
|27
|.603
|1½
|Cleveland
|39
|29
|.574
|3½
|Indiana
|23
|47
|.329
|20½
|Detroit
|18
|51
|.261
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|48
|22
|.686
|—
|Dallas
|42
|26
|.618
|5
|New Orleans
|28
|41
|.406
|19½
|San Antonio
|26
|43
|.377
|21½
|Houston
|17
|51
|.250
|30
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|Denver
|41
|28
|.594
|1½
|Minnesota
|40
|30
|.571
|3
|Portland
|26
|41
|.388
|15½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|48
|.294
|22
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Phoenix
|55
|14
|.797
|—
|Golden State
|47
|22
|.681
|8
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|35
|.507
|20
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|39
|.426
|25½
|Sacramento
|25
|45
|.357
|30½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Tuesday's Games
Memphis 135, Indiana 102
Brooklyn 150, Orlando 108
Miami 105, Detroit 98
Phoenix 131, New Orleans 115
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Utah, 8 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Denver at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.