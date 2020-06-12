NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 6½
x-Boston 43 21 .672 9½
Miami 41 24 .631 12
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Philadelphia 39 26 .600 14
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 22½
Orlando 30 35 .462 23
Washington 24 40 .375 28½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 30
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
New York 21 45 .318 32½
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 34
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½
Denver 43 22 .662 7
Utah 41 23 .641 8½
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 9½
Houston 40 24 .625 9½
Dallas 40 27 .597 11
Memphis 32 33 .492 18
Portland 29 37 .439 21½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 21½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½
San Antonio 27 36 .429 22
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24
Minnesota 19 45 .297 30½
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
