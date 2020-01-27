EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|32
|14
|.696
|—
|Boston
|30
|15
|.667
|1½
|Philadelphia
|30
|17
|.638
|2½
|Brooklyn
|19
|26
|.422
|12½
|New York
|13
|34
|.277
|19½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|31
|14
|.689
|—
|Orlando
|21
|26
|.447
|11
|Washington
|15
|30
|.333
|16
|Charlotte
|15
|31
|.326
|16½
|Atlanta
|12
|35
|.255
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|6
|.870
|—
|Indiana
|30
|17
|.638
|10½
|Chicago
|18
|30
|.375
|23
|Detroit
|17
|30
|.362
|23½
|Cleveland
|12
|34
|.261
|28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|28
|17
|.622
|—
|Houston
|28
|17
|.622
|—
|Memphis
|22
|24
|.478
|6½
|San Antonio
|20
|25
|.444
|8
|New Orleans
|18
|29
|.383
|11
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|32
|13
|.711
|—
|Denver
|32
|14
|.696
|½
|Oklahoma City
|28
|19
|.596
|5
|Portland
|20
|27
|.426
|13
|Minnesota
|15
|31
|.326
|17½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|36
|10
|.783
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|14
|.702
|3½
|Phoenix
|19
|27
|.413
|17
|Sacramento
|16
|29
|.356
|19½
|Golden State
|10
|37
|.213
|26½
___
Sunday's Games
Denver 117, Houston 110
Toronto 110, San Antonio 106
New Orleans 123, Boston 108
New York 110, Brooklyn 97
L.A. Clippers 112, Orlando 97
Memphis 114, Phoenix 109
Atlanta 152, Washington 133
Portland 139, Indiana 129
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 7p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Golden State at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 930 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
