EASTERN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic Division 

 WLPctGB
Toronto3214.696
Boston3015.667
Philadelphia3017.638
Brooklyn1926.42212½
New York1334.27719½

Southeast Division 

 WLPctGB
Miami3114.689
Orlando2126.44711
Washington1530.33316
Charlotte1531.32616½
Atlanta1235.25520

Central Division 

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee406.870
Indiana3017.63810½
Chicago1830.37523
Detroit1730.36223½
Cleveland1234.26128

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

Southwest Division 

 WLPctGB
Dallas2817.622
Houston2817.622
Memphis2224.478
San Antonio2025.4448
New Orleans1829.38311

Northwest Division 

 WLPctGB
Utah3213.711
Denver3214.696½
Oklahoma City2819.5965
Portland2027.42613
Minnesota1531.32617½

Pacific Division 

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers3610.783
L.A. Clippers3314.702
Phoenix1927.41317
Sacramento1629.35619½
Golden State1037.21326½

___

Sunday's Games 

Denver 117, Houston 110

Toronto 110, San Antonio 106

New Orleans 123, Boston 108

New York 110, Brooklyn 97

L.A. Clippers 112, Orlando 97

Memphis 114, Phoenix 109

Atlanta 152, Washington 133

Portland 139, Indiana 129

Monday's Games 

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 7p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games 

Golden State at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games 

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games 

Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Boston, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 930 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

