EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston3615.706
Philadelphia3217.6533
Brooklyn3119.620
New York2725.519
Toronto2329.44213½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2923.558
Atlanta2526.490
Washington2426.4804
Orlando2031.392
Charlotte1537.28814

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3417.667
Cleveland3122.5854
Indiana2428.46210½
Chicago2327.46010½
Detroit1339.25021½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3218.640
Dallas2725.5196
New Orleans2626.5007
San Antonio1437.27518½
Houston1238.24020

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3516.686
Minnesota2726.5099
Utah2626.500
Oklahoma City2426.48010½
Portland2426.48010½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento2821.571
L.A. Clippers2925.537
Golden State2624.520
Phoenix2725.519
L.A. Lakers2428.462

___

Tuesday's Games

Miami 100, Cleveland 97

L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103

Milwaukee 124, Charlotte 115

L.A. Lakers 129, New York 123, OT

Denver 122, New Orleans 113

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New York, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.

