EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|Philadelphia
|12
|9
|.571
|5
|Toronto
|11
|9
|.550
|5½
|Brooklyn
|11
|11
|.500
|6½
|New York
|9
|11
|.450
|7½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Atlanta
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Miami
|10
|11
|.476
|1
|Charlotte
|6
|15
|.286
|5
|Orlando
|5
|16
|.238
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Cleveland
|13
|8
|.619
|2
|Indiana
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Chicago
|9
|11
|.450
|5½
|Detroit
|5
|17
|.227
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Memphis
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Dallas
|9
|10
|.474
|2½
|San Antonio
|6
|15
|.286
|6½
|Houston
|5
|15
|.250
|7
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Portland
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Utah
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Minnesota
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|13
|.381
|5½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Sacramento
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Golden State
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|7
|12
|.368
|6½
___
Monday's Games
Washington 142, Minnesota 127
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101
Boston 140, Charlotte 105
Toronto 100, Cleveland 88
Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102
New Orleans 105, Oklahoma City 101
Chicago 114, Utah 107
Denver 129, Houston 113
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117
Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115
Tuesday's Games
New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.