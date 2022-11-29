EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston174.810
Philadelphia129.5715
Toronto119.550
Brooklyn1111.500
New York911.450

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Washington1110.524
Atlanta1110.524
Miami1011.4761
Charlotte615.2865
Orlando516.2386

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee145.737
Cleveland138.6192
Indiana128.600
Chicago911.450
Detroit517.22710½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
New Orleans128.600
Memphis128.600
Dallas910.474
San Antonio615.286
Houston515.2507

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver137.650
Portland119.5502
Utah1211.522
Minnesota1011.476
Oklahoma City813.381

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix146.700
L.A. Clippers129.571
Sacramento109.526
Golden State1110.524
L.A. Lakers712.368

___

Monday's Games

Washington 142, Minnesota 127

Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101

Boston 140, Charlotte 105

Toronto 100, Cleveland 88

Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102

New Orleans 105, Oklahoma City 101

Chicago 114, Utah 107

Denver 129, Houston 113

Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117

Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115

Tuesday's Games

New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video