EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Boston
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|New York
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|Philadelphia
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|Toronto
|8
|10
|.444
|5
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Washington
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Charlotte
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Atlanta
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Orlando
|4
|13
|.235
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Milwaukee
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Cleveland
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Indiana
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Detroit
|4
|12
|.250
|7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Memphis
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|San Antonio
|4
|11
|.267
|4½
|New Orleans
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|Houston
|1
|16
|.059
|8½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Denver
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Portland
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Minnesota
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Oklahoma City
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|15
|2
|.882
|—
|Phoenix
|13
|3
|.813
|1½
|L.A. Clippers
|10
|7
|.588
|5
|L.A. Lakers
|9
|9
|.500
|6½
|Sacramento
|6
|11
|.353
|9
___
Sunday's Games
L.A. Clippers 97, Dallas 91
L.A. Lakers 121, Detroit 116
Phoenix 126, Denver 97
Chicago 109, New York 103
Golden State 119, Toronto 104
Monday's Games
Brooklyn 117, Cleveland 112
Charlotte 109, Washington 103
Atlanta 113, Oklahoma City 101
Boston 108, Houston 90
Indiana 109, Chicago 77
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 730 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland,80 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Cleveland,67 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 630 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.