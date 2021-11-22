EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Brooklyn135.722
Boston108.5563
New York98.529
Philadelphia98.529
Toronto810.4445

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami116.647
Washington116.647
Charlotte118.5791
Atlanta99.500
Orlando413.2357

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago126.667
Milwaukee98.529
Cleveland99.5003
Indiana811.421
Detroit412.2507

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Dallas97.563
Memphis88.5001
San Antonio411.267
New Orleans315.1677
Houston116.059

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah115.688
Denver98.529
Portland98.529
Minnesota79.4384
Oklahoma City611.353

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Golden State152.882
Phoenix133.813
L.A. Clippers107.5885
L.A. Lakers99.500
Sacramento611.3539

___

Sunday's Games

L.A. Clippers 97, Dallas 91

L.A. Lakers 121, Detroit 116

Phoenix 126, Denver 97

Chicago 109, New York 103

Golden State 119, Toronto 104

Monday's Games

Brooklyn 117, Cleveland 112

Charlotte 109, Washington 103

Atlanta 113, Oklahoma City 101

Boston 108, Houston 90

Indiana 109, Chicago 77

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 730 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland,80 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Cleveland,67 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 630 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

