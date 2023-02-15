EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|41
|17
|.707
|—
|Philadelphia
|37
|19
|.661
|3
|Brooklyn
|33
|24
|.579
|7½
|New York
|32
|27
|.542
|9½
|Toronto
|28
|31
|.475
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|32
|26
|.552
|—
|Atlanta
|29
|29
|.500
|3
|Washington
|27
|30
|.474
|4½
|Orlando
|24
|35
|.407
|8½
|Charlotte
|16
|43
|.271
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|17
|.702
|—
|Cleveland
|38
|22
|.633
|3½
|Chicago
|26
|31
|.456
|14
|Indiana
|25
|34
|.424
|16
|Detroit
|15
|43
|.259
|25½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Dallas
|31
|28
|.525
|4½
|New Orleans
|30
|28
|.517
|5
|San Antonio
|14
|44
|.241
|21
|Houston
|13
|44
|.228
|21½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|40
|18
|.690
|—
|Minnesota
|31
|29
|.517
|10
|Utah
|29
|30
|.492
|11½
|Portland
|28
|30
|.483
|12
|Oklahoma City
|27
|29
|.482
|12
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|32
|25
|.561
|—
|Phoenix
|32
|27
|.542
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|32
|28
|.533
|1½
|Golden State
|29
|29
|.500
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|26
|32
|.448
|6½
___
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 123, Orlando 113
Milwaukee 131, Boston 125, OT
Phoenix 120, Sacramento 109
L.A. Clippers 134, Golden State 124
Washington 126, Portland 101
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
