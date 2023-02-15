EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston4117.707
Philadelphia3719.6613
Brooklyn3324.579
New York3227.542
Toronto2831.47513½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3226.552
Atlanta2929.5003
Washington2730.474
Orlando2435.407
Charlotte1643.27116½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4017.702
Cleveland3822.633
Chicago2631.45614
Indiana2534.42416
Detroit1543.25925½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3422.607
Dallas3128.525
New Orleans3028.5175
San Antonio1444.24121
Houston1344.22821½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4018.690
Minnesota3129.51710
Utah2930.49211½
Portland2830.48312
Oklahoma City2729.48212

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento3225.561
Phoenix3227.5421
L.A. Clippers3228.533
Golden State2929.500
L.A. Lakers2632.448

___

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 123, Orlando 113

Milwaukee 131, Boston 125, OT

Phoenix 120, Sacramento 109

L.A. Clippers 134, Golden State 124

Washington 126, Portland 101

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

