EASTERN CONFERENCE 

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee366.857
Miami2812.7007
Boston2712.692
Toronto2614.6509
Indiana2615.634
Philadelphia2616.61910
Orlando2021.48815½
Brooklyn1822.45017
Chicago1527.35721
Detroit1527.35721
Charlotte1529.34122
Washington1327.32522
Cleveland1229.29323½
New York1130.26824½
Atlanta932.22026½

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers338.805
Denver2812.700
Utah2812.700
L.A. Clippers2813.6835
Houston2614.650
Dallas2615.6347
Oklahoma City2318.56110
Memphis1922.46314
San Antonio1722.43615
Portland1824.42915½
Phoenix1624.40016½
Minnesota1525.37517½
New Orleans1526.36618
Sacramento1526.36618
Golden State933.21424½

___

Wednesday's Games 

Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 106

Detroit 116, Boston 103

Miami 106, San Antonio 100

Indiana 104, Minnesota 99

Toronto 130, Oklahoma City 121

Chicago 115, Washington 106

Denver 100, Charlotte 86

Portland 117, Houston 107

Dallas 127, Sacramento 123

Orlando 119, L.A. Lakers 118

Thursday's Games 

Phoenix at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games 

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games 

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games 

Miami at San Antonio, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 7 p.m.

