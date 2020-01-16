EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|36
|6
|.857
|—
|Miami
|28
|12
|.700
|7
|Boston
|27
|12
|.692
|7½
|Toronto
|26
|14
|.650
|9
|Indiana
|26
|15
|.634
|9½
|Philadelphia
|26
|16
|.619
|10
|Orlando
|20
|21
|.488
|15½
|Brooklyn
|18
|22
|.450
|17
|Chicago
|15
|27
|.357
|21
|Detroit
|15
|27
|.357
|21
|Charlotte
|15
|29
|.341
|22
|Washington
|13
|27
|.325
|22
|Cleveland
|12
|29
|.293
|23½
|New York
|11
|30
|.268
|24½
|Atlanta
|9
|32
|.220
|26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|8
|.805
|—
|Denver
|28
|12
|.700
|4½
|Utah
|28
|12
|.700
|4½
|L.A. Clippers
|28
|13
|.683
|5
|Houston
|26
|14
|.650
|6½
|Dallas
|26
|15
|.634
|7
|Oklahoma City
|23
|18
|.561
|10
|Memphis
|19
|22
|.463
|14
|San Antonio
|17
|22
|.436
|15
|Portland
|18
|24
|.429
|15½
|Phoenix
|16
|24
|.400
|16½
|Minnesota
|15
|25
|.375
|17½
|New Orleans
|15
|26
|.366
|18
|Sacramento
|15
|26
|.366
|18
|Golden State
|9
|33
|.214
|24½
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 106
Detroit 116, Boston 103
Miami 106, San Antonio 100
Indiana 104, Minnesota 99
Toronto 130, Oklahoma City 121
Chicago 115, Washington 106
Denver 100, Charlotte 86
Portland 117, Houston 107
Dallas 127, Sacramento 123
Orlando 119, L.A. Lakers 118
Thursday's Games
Phoenix at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami at San Antonio, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 7 p.m.
