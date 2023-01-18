EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|33
|12
|.733
|—
|Philadelphia
|28
|16
|.636
|4½
|Brooklyn
|27
|16
|.628
|5
|New York
|25
|20
|.556
|8
|Toronto
|20
|25
|.444
|13
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|24
|21
|.533
|—
|Atlanta
|22
|22
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|18
|26
|.409
|5½
|Orlando
|16
|28
|.364
|7½
|Charlotte
|11
|34
|.244
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Cleveland
|28
|17
|.622
|1
|Indiana
|23
|22
|.511
|6
|Chicago
|20
|24
|.455
|8½
|Detroit
|12
|35
|.255
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|30
|13
|.698
|—
|New Orleans
|26
|18
|.591
|4½
|Dallas
|24
|21
|.533
|7
|San Antonio
|14
|31
|.311
|17
|Houston
|10
|34
|.227
|20½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|31
|13
|.705
|—
|Utah
|23
|24
|.489
|9½
|Minnesota
|22
|23
|.489
|9½
|Oklahoma City
|21
|23
|.477
|10
|Portland
|21
|23
|.477
|10
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|Golden State
|22
|22
|.500
|3
|L.A. Clippers
|23
|23
|.500
|3
|Phoenix
|21
|24
|.467
|4½
|L.A. Lakers
|20
|24
|.455
|5
___
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee 130, Toronto 122
San Antonio 106, Brooklyn 98
Denver 122, Portland 113
Philadelphia 120, L.A. Clippers 110
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Utah, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 8 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
