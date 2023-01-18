EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston3312.733
Philadelphia2816.636
Brooklyn2716.6285
New York2520.5568
Toronto2025.44413

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2421.533
Atlanta2222.500
Washington1826.409
Orlando1628.364
Charlotte1134.24413

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2916.644
Cleveland2817.6221
Indiana2322.5116
Chicago2024.455
Detroit1235.25518

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3013.698
New Orleans2618.591
Dallas2421.5337
San Antonio1431.31117
Houston1034.22720½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3113.705
Utah2324.489
Minnesota2223.489
Oklahoma City2123.47710
Portland2123.47710

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento2418.571
Golden State2222.5003
L.A. Clippers2323.5003
Phoenix2124.467
L.A. Lakers2024.4555

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee 130, Toronto 122

San Antonio 106, Brooklyn 98

Denver 122, Portland 113

Philadelphia 120, L.A. Clippers 110

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Golden State at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Utah, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 8 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

