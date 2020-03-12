EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|53
|12
|.815
|—
|x-Toronto
|46
|18
|.719
|6½
|x-Boston
|43
|21
|.672
|9½
|Miami
|41
|24
|.631
|12
|Indiana
|39
|26
|.600
|14
|Philadelphia
|39
|26
|.600
|14
|Brooklyn
|30
|34
|.469
|22½
|Orlando
|30
|35
|.462
|23
|Washington
|24
|40
|.375
|28½
|Charlotte
|23
|42
|.354
|30
|Chicago
|22
|43
|.338
|31
|New York
|21
|45
|.318
|32½
|Detroit
|20
|46
|.303
|33½
|Atlanta
|20
|47
|.299
|34
|Cleveland
|19
|46
|.292
|34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-L.A. Lakers
|49
|14
|.778
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|44
|20
|.688
|5½
|Denver
|43
|22
|.662
|7
|Utah
|41
|23
|.641
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|40
|24
|.625
|9½
|Houston
|40
|24
|.625
|9½
|Dallas
|40
|27
|.597
|11
|Memphis
|32
|33
|.492
|18
|Portland
|29
|37
|.439
|21½
|New Orleans
|28
|36
|.438
|21½
|Sacramento
|28
|36
|.438
|21½
|San Antonio
|27
|36
|.429
|22
|Phoenix
|26
|39
|.400
|24
|Minnesota
|19
|45
|.297
|30½
|Golden State
|15
|50
|.231
|35
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 124, Detroit 106
Charlotte 109, Miami 98
New York 136, Atlanta 131, OT
Dallas 113, Denver 97
Utah at Oklahoma City, ppd
New Orleans at Sacramento, ppd
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Orlando, ppd
Boston at Milwaukee, ppd
Memphis at Portland, ppd
Brooklyn at Golden State, ppd
Houston at L.A. Lakers, ppd
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, ppd
Washington at Boston, ppd
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, ppd
New York at Miami, ppd
Denver at San Antonio, ppd
New Orleans at Utah, ppd
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, ppd
Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Dallas, ppd
Cleveland at Atlanta, ppd
Detroit at Toronto, ppd
Indiana at Philadelphia, ppd
Chicago at Miami, ppd
Golden State at Milwaukee, ppd
Minnesota at San Antonio, ppd
Memphis at Utah, ppd
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, ppd
Sunday's Games
Houston at Portland, ppd
Charlotte at Orlando, ppd
Oklahoma City at Washington, ppd
Boston at Chicago, ppd
Brooklyn at Sacramento, ppd
Denver at L.A. Lakers, ppd
