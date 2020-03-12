EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee5312.815
x-Toronto4618.719
x-Boston4321.672
Miami4124.63112
Indiana3926.60014
Philadelphia3926.60014
Brooklyn3034.46922½
Orlando3035.46223
Washington2440.37528½
Charlotte2342.35430
Chicago2243.33831
New York2145.31832½
Detroit2046.30333½
Atlanta2047.29934
Cleveland1946.29234

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-L.A. Lakers4914.778
L.A. Clippers4420.688
Denver4322.6627
Utah4123.641
Oklahoma City4024.625
Houston4024.625
Dallas4027.59711
Memphis3233.49218
Portland2937.43921½
New Orleans2836.43821½
Sacramento2836.43821½
San Antonio2736.42922
Phoenix2639.40024
Minnesota1945.29730½
Golden State1550.23135

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 124, Detroit 106

Charlotte 109, Miami 98

New York 136, Atlanta 131, OT

Dallas 113, Denver 97

Utah at Oklahoma City, ppd

New Orleans at Sacramento, ppd

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Orlando, ppd

Boston at Milwaukee, ppd

Memphis at Portland, ppd

Brooklyn at Golden State, ppd

Houston at L.A. Lakers, ppd

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, ppd

Washington at Boston, ppd

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, ppd

New York at Miami, ppd

Denver at San Antonio, ppd

New Orleans at Utah, ppd

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, ppd

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Dallas, ppd

Cleveland at Atlanta, ppd

Detroit at Toronto, ppd

Indiana at Philadelphia, ppd

Chicago at Miami, ppd

Golden State at Milwaukee, ppd

Minnesota at San Antonio, ppd

Memphis at Utah, ppd

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, ppd

Sunday's Games

Houston at Portland, ppd

Charlotte at Orlando, ppd

Oklahoma City at Washington, ppd

Boston at Chicago, ppd

Brooklyn at Sacramento, ppd

Denver at L.A. Lakers, ppd

