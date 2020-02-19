EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|40
|15
|.727
|—
|Boston
|38
|16
|.704
|1½
|Philadelphia
|34
|21
|.618
|6
|Brooklyn
|25
|28
|.472
|14
|New York
|17
|38
|.309
|23
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|Orlando
|24
|31
|.436
|11½
|Washington
|20
|33
|.377
|14½
|Charlotte
|18
|36
|.333
|17
|Atlanta
|15
|41
|.268
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|8
|.852
|—
|Indiana
|32
|23
|.582
|14½
|Chicago
|19
|36
|.345
|27½
|Detroit
|19
|38
|.333
|28½
|Cleveland
|14
|40
|.259
|32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|Dallas
|33
|22
|.600
|1½
|Memphis
|28
|26
|.519
|6
|San Antonio
|23
|31
|.426
|11
|New Orleans
|23
|32
|.418
|11½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|38
|17
|.691
|—
|Utah
|36
|18
|.667
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|33
|22
|.600
|5
|Portland
|25
|31
|.446
|13½
|Minnesota
|16
|37
|.302
|21
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|41
|12
|.774
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|18
|.673
|5
|Phoenix
|22
|33
|.400
|20
|Sacramento
|21
|33
|.389
|20½
|Golden State
|12
|43
|.218
|30
___
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.
