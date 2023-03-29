EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|52
|24
|.684
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|26
|.653
|2½
|New York
|43
|33
|.566
|9
|Brooklyn
|40
|35
|.533
|11½
|Toronto
|38
|38
|.500
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|40
|36
|.526
|—
|Atlanta
|38
|38
|.500
|2
|Washington
|34
|42
|.447
|6
|Orlando
|32
|44
|.421
|8
|Charlotte
|26
|51
|.338
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|54
|21
|.720
|—
|x-Cleveland
|48
|29
|.623
|7
|Chicago
|36
|39
|.480
|18
|Indiana
|33
|43
|.434
|21½
|Detroit
|16
|59
|.213
|38
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|48
|27
|.640
|—
|New Orleans
|38
|38
|.500
|10½
|Dallas
|37
|39
|.487
|11½
|San Antonio
|19
|56
|.253
|29
|Houston
|18
|58
|.237
|30½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|51
|24
|.680
|—
|Minnesota
|39
|37
|.513
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|37
|39
|.487
|14½
|Utah
|35
|40
|.467
|16
|Portland
|32
|43
|.427
|19
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|45
|30
|.600
|—
|Phoenix
|40
|35
|.533
|5
|L.A. Clippers
|40
|36
|.526
|5½
|Golden State
|40
|37
|.519
|6
|L.A. Lakers
|37
|38
|.493
|8
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Tuesday's Games
Washington 130, Boston 111
Toronto 106, Miami 92
Atlanta 120, Cleveland 118
Memphis 113, Orlando 108
Charlotte 137, Oklahoma City 134
Golden State 120, New Orleans 109
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Dallas at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
