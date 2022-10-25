EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Toronto
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Brooklyn
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|.250
|2
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Miami
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|Orlando
|0
|4
|.000
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Indiana
|1
|3
|.250
|2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|San Antonio
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Houston
|1
|3
|.250
|2
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Denver
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Oklahoma City
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Golden State
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Sacramento
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|3
|.000
|2
___
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 120, Indiana 106
New York 115, Orlando 102
Toronto 98, Miami 90
Chicago 120, Boston 102
San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106
Houston 114, Utah 108
Memphis 134, Brooklyn 124
Portland 135, Denver 110
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
