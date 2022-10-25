EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston31.750
New York21.667½
Toronto22.5001
Brooklyn12.333
Philadelphia13.2502

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Charlotte21.667
Washington21.667
Atlanta21.667
Miami13.250
Orlando04.000

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee201.000
Cleveland21.667½
Chicago22.5001
Detroit12.333
Indiana13.2502

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis31.750
San Antonio31.750
New Orleans21.667½
Dallas11.5001
Houston13.2502

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Portland401.000
Utah31.7501
Denver22.5002
Minnesota22.5002
Oklahoma City03.000

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix21.667
Golden State21.667
L.A. Clippers21.667
Sacramento03.0002
L.A. Lakers03.0002

___

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 120, Indiana 106

New York 115, Orlando 102

Toronto 98, Miami 90

Chicago 120, Boston 102

San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106

Houston 114, Utah 108

Memphis 134, Brooklyn 124

Portland 135, Denver 110

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video