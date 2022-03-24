EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia4527.625
Boston4628.622
Toronto4132.562
Brooklyn3835.521
New York3142.42514½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
y-Miami4726.644
Charlotte3736.50710
Atlanta3637.49311
Washington3041.42316
Orlando2054.27027½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4527.625
Chicago4230.5833
Cleveland4132.562
Indiana2548.34220½
Detroit2053.27425½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis5023.685
Dallas4528.6165
New Orleans3042.41719½
San Antonio2944.39721
Houston1855.24732

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah4528.616
Denver4330.5892
Minnesota4232.568
Portland2745.37517½
Oklahoma City2152.28824

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
x-Phoenix5914.808
Golden State4825.65811
L.A. Clippers3638.48623½
L.A. Lakers3142.42528
Sacramento2648.35133½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 122, Atlanta 101

New York 121, Charlotte 106

Sacramento 110, Indiana 109

Boston 125, Utah 97

Memphis 132, Brooklyn 120

Golden State 118, Miami 104

Oklahoma City 118, Orlando 102

Phoenix 125, Minnesota 116

Dallas 110, Houston 91

San Antonio 133, Portland 96

Philadelphia 126, L.A. Lakers 121

Thursday's Games

Toronto 117, Cleveland 104

Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Utah at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Detroit, 2:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

