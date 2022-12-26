EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston2410.706
Brooklyn2112.636
Philadelphia2012.6253
New York1816.5296
Toronto1518.455

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta1716.515
Miami1617.4851
Washington1321.382
Orlando1321.382
Charlotte924.2738

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2211.667
Cleveland2212.647½
Indiana1716.5155
Chicago1418.438
Detroit827.22915

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
New Orleans2012.625
Memphis2012.625
Dallas1816.5293
San Antonio1022.31310
Houston923.28111

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver2111.656
Utah1916.543
Portland1716.515
Minnesota1617.485
Oklahoma City1419.424

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix1915.559
L.A. Clippers1915.559
Sacramento1714.548½
Golden State1618.4713
L.A. Lakers1320.394

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 119, New York 112

Dallas 124, L.A. Lakers 115

Boston 139, Milwaukee 118

Golden State 123, Memphis 109

Denver 128, Phoenix 125, OT

Monday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

