EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|39
|14
|.736
|—
|Boston
|37
|15
|.712
|1½
|Philadelphia
|33
|21
|.611
|6½
|Brooklyn
|23
|28
|.451
|15
|New York
|17
|37
|.315
|22½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|Orlando
|22
|31
|.415
|12½
|Washington
|18
|33
|.353
|15½
|Charlotte
|16
|36
|.308
|18
|Atlanta
|15
|39
|.278
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|7
|.865
|—
|Indiana
|31
|22
|.585
|14½
|Chicago
|19
|35
|.352
|27
|Detroit
|19
|36
|.345
|27½
|Cleveland
|13
|40
|.245
|32½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|20
|.623
|—
|Dallas
|32
|21
|.604
|1
|Memphis
|27
|26
|.509
|6
|San Antonio
|22
|30
|.423
|10½
|New Orleans
|22
|31
|.415
|11
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|37
|16
|.698
|—
|Utah
|34
|18
|.654
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|32
|21
|.604
|5
|Portland
|25
|29
|.463
|12½
|Minnesota
|16
|35
|.314
|20
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|39
|12
|.765
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|16
|.698
|3
|Sacramento
|21
|31
|.404
|18½
|Phoenix
|21
|32
|.396
|19
|Golden State
|12
|41
|.226
|28
___
Sunday's Games
Boston 112, Oklahoma City 111
Philadelphia 118, Chicago 111
Memphis 106, Washington 99
Atlanta 140, New York 135, 2OT
Utah 114, Houston 113
L.A. Clippers 133, Cleveland 92
Portland 115, Miami 109
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 630 p.m.
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City,7 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
