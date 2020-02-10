EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto3914.736
Boston3715.712
Philadelphia3321.611
Brooklyn2328.45115
New York1737.31522½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3418.654
Orlando2231.41512½
Washington1833.35315½
Charlotte1636.30818
Atlanta1539.27820

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee457.865
Indiana3122.58514½
Chicago1935.35227
Detroit1936.34527½
Cleveland1340.24532½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3320.623
Dallas3221.6041
Memphis2726.5096
San Antonio2230.42310½
New Orleans2231.41511

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3716.698
Utah3418.654
Oklahoma City3221.6045
Portland2529.46312½
Minnesota1635.31420

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers3912.765
L.A. Clippers3716.6983
Sacramento2131.40418½
Phoenix2132.39619
Golden State1241.22628

___

Sunday's Games

Boston 112, Oklahoma City 111

Philadelphia 118, Chicago 111

Memphis 106, Washington 99

Atlanta 140, New York 135, 2OT

Utah 114, Houston 113

L.A. Clippers 133, Cleveland 92

Portland 115, Miami 109

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 630 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City,7 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

