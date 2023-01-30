EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Boston3615.706
Philadelphia3216.667
Brooklyn3019.6125
New York2724.5299
Toronto2328.45113

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami2823.549
Atlanta2525.500
Washington2326.4694
Orlando1931.380
Charlotte1536.29413

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3317.660
Cleveland3121.5963
Chicago2326.469
Indiana2428.46210
Detroit1338.25520½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis3218.640
Dallas2625.510
New Orleans2625.510
San Antonio1436.28018
Houston1238.24020

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3416.680
Minnesota2725.5198
Utah2626.5009
Oklahoma City2425.490
Portland2326.46910½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Sacramento2721.563
L.A. Clippers2825.528
Phoenix2625.510
Golden State2524.510
L.A. Lakers2327.4605

___

Sunday's Games

Charlotte 122, Miami 117

Memphis 112, Indiana 100

Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99

Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110

Monday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

