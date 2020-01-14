EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|27
|11
|.711
|—
|Toronto
|25
|14
|.641
|2½
|Philadelphia
|25
|16
|.610
|3½
|Brooklyn
|18
|20
|.474
|9
|New York
|11
|29
|.275
|17
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Orlando
|19
|21
|.475
|8½
|Charlotte
|15
|28
|.349
|14
|Washington
|13
|26
|.333
|14
|Atlanta
|8
|32
|.200
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|35
|6
|.854
|—
|Indiana
|25
|15
|.625
|9½
|Chicago
|14
|27
|.341
|21
|Detroit
|14
|27
|.341
|21
|Cleveland
|12
|28
|.300
|22½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Dallas
|24
|15
|.615
|2½
|Memphis
|18
|22
|.450
|9
|San Antonio
|17
|21
|.447
|9
|New Orleans
|15
|26
|.366
|12½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Utah
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Oklahoma City
|23
|17
|.575
|4½
|Portland
|17
|24
|.415
|11
|Minnesota
|15
|24
|.385
|12
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|7
|.825
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|27
|13
|.675
|6
|Phoenix
|16
|23
|.410
|16½
|Sacramento
|15
|25
|.375
|18
|Golden State
|9
|32
|.220
|24½
___
Monday's Games
New Orleans 117, Detroit 110, OT
Indiana 101, Philadelphia 95
Boston 113, Chicago 101
Oklahoma City 117, Minnesota 104
Portland 115, Charlotte 112
Orlando 114, Sacramento 112
L.A. Lakers 128, Cleveland 99
Tuesday's Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Phoenix at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.