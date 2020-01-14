EASTERN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic Division 

 WLPctGB
Boston2711.711
Toronto2514.641
Philadelphia2516.610
Brooklyn1820.4749
New York1129.27517

Southeast Division 

 WLPctGB
Miami2712.692
Orlando1921.475
Charlotte1528.34914
Washington1326.33314
Atlanta832.20019½

Central Division 

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee356.854
Indiana2515.625
Chicago1427.34121
Detroit1427.34121
Cleveland1228.30022½

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

Southwest Division 

 WLPctGB
Houston2612.684
Dallas2415.615
Memphis1822.4509
San Antonio1721.4479
New Orleans1526.36612½

Northwest Division 

 WLPctGB
Denver2712.692
Utah2712.692
Oklahoma City2317.575
Portland1724.41511
Minnesota1524.38512

Pacific Division 

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers337.825
L.A. Clippers2713.6756
Phoenix1623.41016½
Sacramento1525.37518
Golden State932.22024½

___

Monday's Games 

New Orleans 117, Detroit 110, OT

Indiana 101, Philadelphia 95

Boston 113, Chicago 101

Oklahoma City 117, Minnesota 104

Portland 115, Charlotte 112

Orlando 114, Sacramento 112

L.A. Lakers 128, Cleveland 99

Tuesday's Games 

Phoenix at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games 

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games 

Phoenix at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games 

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

