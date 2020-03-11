EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
x-Toronto4618.719
x-Boston4321.6723
Philadelphia3826.5948
Brooklyn3034.46916
New York2045.30826½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami4123.641
Orlando3035.46211½
Washington2440.37517
Charlotte2242.34419
Atlanta2046.30322

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee5312.815
Indiana3926.60014
Chicago2243.33831
Detroit2045.30833
Cleveland1946.29234

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Houston4024.625
Dallas3927.5912
Memphis3233.492
New Orleans2836.43812
San Antonio2736.42912½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver4321.672
Utah4123.6412
Oklahoma City4024.6253
Portland2937.43915
Minnesota1945.29724

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
x-L.A. Lakers4914.778
L.A. Clippers4420.688
Sacramento2836.43821½
Phoenix2639.40024
Golden State1550.23135

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Boston 114, Indiana 111

Washington 122, New York 115

Houston 117, Minnesota 111

Chicago 108, Cleveland 103

San Antonio 119, Dallas 109

Orlando 120, Memphis 115

Portland 121, Phoenix 105

L.A. Clippers 131, Golden State 107

Brooklyn 104, L.A. Lakers 102

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

