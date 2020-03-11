EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|46
|18
|.719
|—
|x-Boston
|43
|21
|.672
|3
|Philadelphia
|38
|26
|.594
|8
|Brooklyn
|30
|34
|.469
|16
|New York
|20
|45
|.308
|26½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|41
|23
|.641
|—
|Orlando
|30
|35
|.462
|11½
|Washington
|24
|40
|.375
|17
|Charlotte
|22
|42
|.344
|19
|Atlanta
|20
|46
|.303
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|53
|12
|.815
|—
|Indiana
|39
|26
|.600
|14
|Chicago
|22
|43
|.338
|31
|Detroit
|20
|45
|.308
|33
|Cleveland
|19
|46
|.292
|34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Dallas
|39
|27
|.591
|2
|Memphis
|32
|33
|.492
|8½
|New Orleans
|28
|36
|.438
|12
|San Antonio
|27
|36
|.429
|12½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|43
|21
|.672
|—
|Utah
|41
|23
|.641
|2
|Oklahoma City
|40
|24
|.625
|3
|Portland
|29
|37
|.439
|15
|Minnesota
|19
|45
|.297
|24
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-L.A. Lakers
|49
|14
|.778
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|44
|20
|.688
|5½
|Sacramento
|28
|36
|.438
|21½
|Phoenix
|26
|39
|.400
|24
|Golden State
|15
|50
|.231
|35
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Tuesday's Games
Boston 114, Indiana 111
Washington 122, New York 115
Houston 117, Minnesota 111
Chicago 108, Cleveland 103
San Antonio 119, Dallas 109
Orlando 120, Memphis 115
Portland 121, Phoenix 105
L.A. Clippers 131, Golden State 107
Brooklyn 104, L.A. Lakers 102
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
