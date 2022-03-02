EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Philadelphia3723.617
Boston3727.5782
Toronto3427.557
Brooklyn3231.508
New York2536.41012½

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami4121.661
Charlotte3033.47611½
Atlanta2932.47511½
Washington2833.45912½
Orlando1547.24226

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago3923.629
Milwaukee3725.5972
Cleveland3625.590
Indiana2142.33318½
Detroit1547.24224

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Memphis4320.683
Dallas3725.597
New Orleans2536.41017
San Antonio2438.38718½
Houston1546.24627

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Utah3822.633
Denver3625.590
Minnesota3429.540
Portland2536.41013½
Oklahoma City1942.31119½

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
Phoenix4912.803
Golden State4319.694
L.A. Clippers3331.51617½
L.A. Lakers2734.44322
Sacramento2340.36527

Monday's Games

Orlando 119, Indiana 103

Minnesota 127, Cleveland 122

Toronto 133, Brooklyn 97

Miami 112, Chicago 99

Memphis 118, San Antonio 105

Sacramento 131, Oklahoma City 110

Milwaukee 130, Charlotte 106

Tuesday's Games

Washington 116, Detroit 113

Toronto 109, Brooklyn 108

Boston 107, Atlanta 98

L.A. Clippers 113, Houston 100

Minnesota 129, Golden State 114

Dallas 109, L.A. Lakers 104

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

